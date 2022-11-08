DIRTT to Release 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results November 14

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT (or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DRTT, TSX: DRT), announced today that it will release financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the market closes on Monday, November 14, 2022. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live via webcast on November 14, starting at 3:30 p.m. MT (5:30 p.m. ET).

The call and webcast will be hosted by Benjamin Urban, chief executive officer, Brad Little, chief financial officer, and Cassondra Dickin, director of strategic marketing.

Click here to listen to the live webcast of the call. The webcast is listen-only.

Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session should register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start, although you may register and dial in at any time during the call.

Investors are invited to submit questions to ir@dirtt.com before the call. A webcast replay of the call will be available on DIRTT’s website.

About DIRTT

DIRTT is a global leader in industrialized construction. Its system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.

