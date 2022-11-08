AltruBio to Present at Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AltruBio Inc. (“AltruBio” or “the Company”), a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that AltruBio President and Chief Executive Officer Judy Chou, Ph.D., and Chief Financial Officer Jeroen Grasman will present a corporate overview at the Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference taking place November 15-16, 2022 in New York, NY.



The Company will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors for the duration of the conference. The corporate overview presentation will highlight the IND filing of their next-generation compound, ALTB-268, and new Phase 1 data in steroid refractory and treatment refractory acute graft-versus-host disease for ALTB-168 to be presented at the 64th ASH Annual Meeting 2022, together with the ongoing pipeline progress, clinical trial updates and company developments.

Details about the presentation are as follows:

Presenter: Judy Chou, Ph.D., President and CEO

Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022|

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET – 4:40 p.m. ET

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

About AltruBio Inc.

AltruBio is a privately held biotechnology company headquartered in San Francisco that is focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company has leveraged its deep understanding of the role PSGL-1 plays as an immune checkpoint regulator protein to develop a platform for T-cell mediated immunological diseases. Its first-generation molecule, ALTB-168, an immune checkpoint agonist antibody targeting PSGL-1/CD162 has achieved proof of mechanism in four autoimmune and inflammatory diseases including ulcerative colitis, steroid refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (SR-aGVHD), psoriatic arthritis, and psoriasis. The next-generation PSGL-1 agonist ALTB-268 is a tetravalent version of ALTB-168 and has demonstrated high potency via the same mechanism, which makes it suitable for subcutaneous administration in the proven indications and is advancing toward IND for multiple autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as expects, believes, intends, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Specifically, there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, such as the Company's ability to raise additional capital, and risks related to the Company's ability to initiate, and enroll patients in, planned clinical trials. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by law.

Contacts

AltruBio Inc:

+1-415-655-6603

+886-2-2627-2707

info@altrubio.com

Media Contact:

Darren Opland, PhD

LifeSci Communications

+1-646-627-8387

darren@lifescicomms.com