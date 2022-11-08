FIRST URANIUM ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF DRILLING AND TRADING ON OTCQB

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Uranium Resources Ltd. (the “Company” or “First Uranium”) (CSE: URNM) is pleased to announce the results of the assays of its 2022 coring programme on its wholly-owned subsidiary Southwind Corporation’s US Rare Earth enriched Phosphate project, developed across northern Arkansas.



Three of the five areas under landowner agreements were cored. Whilst high grade phosphate with rare earth enrichment was identified in all three areas, one area stood out as exceeding expectations in terms of thickness of the deposit (the “High Grade Area”).

In the High Grade Area, a gross section of 3.8m of phosphate yielded a net section (with 12% P2O5 cutoff) of 2.9m, containing average P2O5 content of 20.0% and 2030ppm total rare earths. Assays were performed on pulverized 15cm intervals of core to eliminate any geological bias. The grade is in line with previous outcrop assays and as the thickness is greater at this location than indicated in the published literature, the section is at the high end of expectation.

Southwind’s immediate forward programme is to further assess these results and secure additional acreage. The Company will announce its plans for 2023 for the project before 2022 year-end, which may include drilling undrilled areas, infill drilling and pilot production planning.

Lee R. Beasley, CPG, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this press release.

The Company is also pleased to announce that its common shares have been up-listed from the OTC Pink Sheet Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market (the “OTCQB”) by the OTC Markets Group Inc. The Company’s common shares began trading on the OTCQB under the symbol “KMMIF” as of the opening of the market on November 1, 2022. The Company’s common shares continue to trade on the CSE Exchange under the symbol “URNM” and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “5KA0”.

Operated by OTC Markets, the OTCQB offers transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage companies that have met a minimum bid price test, are current in their financial reporting and have undergone an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States (“US”) Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulations to improve the trading experience for investors.

About First Uranium Resources Ltd.

The Company is a resource exploration company focused on creating and exploring natural resource projects in North America. The Company has resource project in Saskatchewan, Canada, Arkansas, USA and an interest in an operating phosphate processing facility in Utah, USA.

