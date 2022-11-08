Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,996 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 292,757 in the last 365 days.

Applied Molecular Transport to Present at Upcoming November Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (Nasdaq: AMTI) (AMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced its participation at the following investor conferences:

Event: Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day
Format: Corporate Presentation
Date & Time: Monday, November 14, 2022, at 9:35 a.m. ET
Location: New York, New York
Presenter: Tahir Mahmood, Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder

Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date & Time:   Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. GMT
Location: London, UK
Presenters: Shawn Cross, president and chief operating officer, and Bittoo Kanwar, M.D., chief medical officer

Live webcasts will be accessible via the Events page of the Applied Molecular Transport website at https://ir.appliedmt.com/news-events/events. Archived replays will be available for 30 days following the events.

About Applied Molecular Transport Inc.

AMT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral biologic product candidates, by leveraging its technology platform to design biologic product candidates in patient friendly oral dosage forms. AMT’s product candidates are designed to precisely target the relevant pathophysiology of disease. AMT’s proprietary technology platform is incorporated in its product candidates, exploiting existing natural cellular trafficking pathways to drive the active transport of diverse therapeutic modalities across the IE barrier. Active transport is an efficient mechanism that utilizes the cell’s own machinery to transport materials across the IE barrier.

AMT’s headquarters, internal GMP manufacturing and lab facilities are located in South San Francisco, CA. For additional information on AMT, please visit www.appliedmt.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Andrew Chang
Head, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
achang@appliedmt.com

Media Contacts:
Alexandra Santos
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
asantos@wheelhouselsa.com

Aljanae Reynolds
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Applied Molecular Transport to Present at Upcoming November Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.