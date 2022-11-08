Applied Molecular Transport to Present at Upcoming November Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (Nasdaq: AMTI) (AMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced its participation at the following investor conferences:



Event: Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day

Format: Corporate Presentation

Date & Time: Monday, November 14, 2022, at 9:35 a.m. ET

Location: New York, New York

Presenter: Tahir Mahmood, Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder

Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. GMT

Location: London, UK

Presenters: Shawn Cross, president and chief operating officer, and Bittoo Kanwar, M.D., chief medical officer

Live webcasts will be accessible via the Events page of the Applied Molecular Transport website at https://ir.appliedmt.com/news-events/events. Archived replays will be available for 30 days following the events.

About Applied Molecular Transport Inc.

AMT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral biologic product candidates, by leveraging its technology platform to design biologic product candidates in patient friendly oral dosage forms. AMT’s product candidates are designed to precisely target the relevant pathophysiology of disease. AMT’s proprietary technology platform is incorporated in its product candidates, exploiting existing natural cellular trafficking pathways to drive the active transport of diverse therapeutic modalities across the IE barrier. Active transport is an efficient mechanism that utilizes the cell’s own machinery to transport materials across the IE barrier.

AMT’s headquarters, internal GMP manufacturing and lab facilities are located in South San Francisco, CA. For additional information on AMT, please visit www.appliedmt.com.

