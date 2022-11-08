Global Video Conferencing Market will Reach USD 45.91 Billion, at a CAGR of 19.5% during the Forecast Period of 2030

Market Size – USD 9.28 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 19.5%, Market Trend – Rapid adoption of big data among enterprises

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global video conferencing market size is expected to reach USD 45.91 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 19.5% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Factors such as growing communication infrastructure that supports high-speed data, rising workplace mobility, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend, increasing adoption of video conferencing in organizations to support offshore operations, and work from home culture are boosting market revenue growth.

A video conferencing session is a real-time visual communication session between one or more participants, regardless of their location. Video conferencing solutions are designed to facilitate communication between two or more entities, and they include advanced features such as screen sharing, video recording, remote desktop connection, file sharing, printing, and others. The main challenge for the global video conferencing market is the growing number of unethical activities, as well as data security and privacy concerns. Misdemeanors such as hijacking video conversations by uninvited parties to disrupt usual proceedings are being reported, which is hampering market revenue growth.

Video conferencing solutions are sold as a wide array of methods that allow for video conferencing between devices, and are available in a variety of delivery modalities, including cloud and on-premises, depending on user needs. However, cost, quality, and flexibility are some major barriers in large-scale adoption of video conferencing. Extensive research & development funded by various companies, as well as enhancements in cloud computing services, are expected to help in overcoming these barriers and thus, drive market revenue growth. The main impact of video conferencing on a business is that it reduces cost and is less time-consuming.

Top Profiled in the Video Conferencing Market Report:

• Cisco Systems

• Microsoft Corporation

• Lifesize

• Adobe Inc

• Skype

• ZTE Corporation

• Zoom Video Communications,

• Plantronics

Market Segmentation:

Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Solutions

• Services

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Healthcare

• Telecommunication and IT

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Government and Public Sector

• Legal

• Energy and Utilities

• Manufacturing

• Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

