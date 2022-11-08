Pace® Analytical Services Adds Four Locations in Pennsylvania

Acquisition of Fairway Laboratories provides added local convenience to Pace® customers requiring environmental testing services

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace® Analytical Services, the preferred provider of regulatory testing and analysis laboratory services and a division of Pace®, a science and technology company, today announced that it has acquired Fairway Laboratories, Inc., a full-service environmental laboratory services company, with its primary location in Altoona, PA.

"Pace® is committed to building relationships with customers at a local level," noted Eric Roman, Pace® CEO. "Our service commitment is what sets us apart in the market. We are fortunate to add Fairway Laboratories to our national network as strengthening partnerships with customers through great service is part of their DNA, too."

Demand for analytical and environmental testing continues to grow as more regulatory requirements are imposed at both the state and federal levels. "Our ability to expand our capacity is in direct relation to our desire to continue to serve our customers with the level of service and response times they need and expect," commented Greg Whitman, president of Pace® Analytical Services.

As a result of the acquisition, Pace® expands its footprint in Pennsylvania with labs in Altoona, DuBois, Erie, and Wysox. These laboratories provide a full range of certified drinking water, soil, waste, and sludge testing. Specialty services include testing of underground storage tanks, frozen desserts, public swimming pools, and for the Marcellus Shale industry.

As part of the Pace® national laboratory network, customers of Fairway Laboratories will have access to a wide variety of testing and analysis services offered through the network, including Air and PFAS testing. "As we head into the winter months, the demand for air testing in many labs exceeds the supply of sampling equipment, added Whitman. "Over the last several years, Pace® has invested heavily in traditional and our proprietary air sampling canisters to ensure we have inventory on hand to meet our customer needs."

In June, NPR reported that one-third of the 412 drinking water systems tested in Pennsylvania last year exceeded the health advisory limits set by the EPA for PFAS contaminants. Pace® services Pennsylvania - and customers across the country - with multiple laboratories that specialize in PFAS testing services. The company has served the EPA as a lab services partner to validate PFAS test methods and supports a wide variety of complex testing environments.

More information about Pace® laboratory services and locations is available at pacelabs.com.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

About Pace® Analytical Services

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. Pace® People are committed to advancing the science of businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and others by providing local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. Through our in-lab, mobile, and emergency onsite containment and regulatory services, we ensure our air, water, soil, and more are safe for our communities and lives. Learn how Pace® People are working to advance science through sustainable practices and continuous innovation at PACELABS.com.

About Pace®

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, Pace® people have been committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life Sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more through our Analytical Services laboratories. Pace® offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science, and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. Learn how Pace® people are working to advance science through sustainable practices and continuous innovation. More at PACELABS.com.

