Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 292,715 in the last 365 days.

Quantum Workplace Launches Turnover Dashboards to Help HR Leaders Retain Top Talent

Dynamic Dashboards Simplify Historical Data and Illustrate Insights Into Future Turnover

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Workplace, a leading provider of comprehensive employee engagement and performance software, as well as the leader in data collection for the nationally recognized Best Places to Work Programs, launched today Turnover Dashboards to help HR leaders be more strategic with organizational retention strategies. 

According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, quit rates are as high as they were during the peak of the Great Resignation. Quantum Workplace data shows that one in three employees said their departure from their last organization was preventable and 62% of employees discussed their decision to leave with a manager or coworker prior to leaving. 

When it comes to the recent turnover trends, Quantum Workplace research shows the top three reasons employees left their organization were due to a lack of career growth, pay, or because they felt undervalued or underappreciated. 

Many times employee turnover is preventable. When organizations leverage people analytics, they're able to determine the reasons employees leave and create strategies to combat turnover and retain top talent. 

Quantum Workplace's standardized turnover dashboards combine findings from employee lifecycle surveys with HRIS data to help HR leaders discover causes of turnover, which employees might be a retention risk, and what changes would retain top talent. 

"Now, more than ever, HR needs a partner to provide insight into what is going on deep within their organization so they can make more informed decisions and mitigate unwanted turnover," Quantum Workplace CEO Greg Harris said. "The Turnover Dashboards make it easy to visualize and explore historical data and predict turnover, empowering leaders at every organization with easy-to-digest information so they can build a culture that attracts and retains top talent." 

Turnover Dashboards are part of Quantum Workplace's Intelligence Dashboard, which helps HR leaders connect the dots across their engagement data to drive employee and business success.  

About Quantum Workplace 

Quantum Workplace, a human resources technology provider, equips workplaces with the smartest talent solutions so that they can grow and succeed. Nearly 20 years ago, the Company pioneered some of the earliest employee engagement and performance software and has since partnered with thousands of organizations to drive employee, team and business success. 

To learn more, visit www.quantumworkplace.com. 

Contact Information:
Jessica McBride
Sr. PR and Communication Specialist
jessica.mcbride@quantumworkplace.com
531-600-0513

Related Images






Image 1: Quantum Workplace logo


Quantum Workplace logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Quantum Workplace logo

Quantum Workplace logo

You just read:

Quantum Workplace Launches Turnover Dashboards to Help HR Leaders Retain Top Talent

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.