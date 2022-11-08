Quantum Workplace Launches Turnover Dashboards to Help HR Leaders Retain Top Talent

Dynamic Dashboards Simplify Historical Data and Illustrate Insights Into Future Turnover

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Workplace, a leading provider of comprehensive employee engagement and performance software, as well as the leader in data collection for the nationally recognized Best Places to Work Programs, launched today Turnover Dashboards to help HR leaders be more strategic with organizational retention strategies.

According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, quit rates are as high as they were during the peak of the Great Resignation. Quantum Workplace data shows that one in three employees said their departure from their last organization was preventable and 62% of employees discussed their decision to leave with a manager or coworker prior to leaving.

When it comes to the recent turnover trends, Quantum Workplace research shows the top three reasons employees left their organization were due to a lack of career growth, pay, or because they felt undervalued or underappreciated.

Many times employee turnover is preventable. When organizations leverage people analytics, they're able to determine the reasons employees leave and create strategies to combat turnover and retain top talent.

Quantum Workplace's standardized turnover dashboards combine findings from employee lifecycle surveys with HRIS data to help HR leaders discover causes of turnover, which employees might be a retention risk, and what changes would retain top talent.

"Now, more than ever, HR needs a partner to provide insight into what is going on deep within their organization so they can make more informed decisions and mitigate unwanted turnover," Quantum Workplace CEO Greg Harris said. "The Turnover Dashboards make it easy to visualize and explore historical data and predict turnover, empowering leaders at every organization with easy-to-digest information so they can build a culture that attracts and retains top talent."

Turnover Dashboards are part of Quantum Workplace's Intelligence Dashboard, which helps HR leaders connect the dots across their engagement data to drive employee and business success.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, a human resources technology provider, equips workplaces with the smartest talent solutions so that they can grow and succeed. Nearly 20 years ago, the Company pioneered some of the earliest employee engagement and performance software and has since partnered with thousands of organizations to drive employee, team and business success.

To learn more, visit www.quantumworkplace.com.

Contact Information:

Jessica McBride

Sr. PR and Communication Specialist

jessica.mcbride@quantumworkplace.com

531-600-0513



Related Images











Image 1: Quantum Workplace logo





Quantum Workplace logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment