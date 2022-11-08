Submit Release
RosmanSearch Introduces Gastroenterology Recruitment Service

/EIN News/ -- PEPPER PIKE, Ohio, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RosmanSearch, the industry leader in neurosurgery and neurology recruitment, has added gastroenterology to its growing list of physician specialty recruitment services offered. The RosmanSearch Team uses its proprietary data to achieve greater than 90% placement and retention rates for difficult-to-fill specialties.

The RosmanSearch recruitment philosophy is what sets it apart from other firms. Each physician specialty has dedicated recruitment teams with deep knowledge of each specialty and related subspecialties. RosmanSearch's goal is to assist U.S. programs in hiring the right physician by understanding and matching the program's needs and the needs of job-seeking candidates.

RosmanSearch is excited to speak with hiring managers with plans to hire a gastroenterologist for hospitals, academic programs, and private practices in the next two years.

For more information on urology, neurosurgery, neurology, or gastroenterology recruitment, contact Beth Dery, president, and chief operating officer of RosmanSearch, at 216-287-2302 or bdery@rosmansearch.com, or Rick Bailey, director of recruiting and business development, at 216-618-0492 or rbailey@rosmansearch.com.

TJ Wasserman
Marketing Manager
twasserman@rosmansearch.com
+12169068188

