Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel Healthcare Conference
/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Stifel Healthcare Conference.
|Presentation Information:
|Date:
|Tuesday, November 15, 2022
|Time:
|4:45 PM ET
|Webcast:
|https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel74/cdtx/2101782
Cidara’s presentation will be available on-demand from the above date/time in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.cidara.com. The replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days.
About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of new approaches aimed at transforming existing treatment and prevention paradigms, first with its lead Phase 3 antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs) targeting viral and oncology diseases from Cidara’s proprietary Cloudbreak® platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
(212) 915-2578
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com
MEDIA CONTACT:
Patrick Bursey
LifeSci Communications
(203) 430-9545
pbursey@lifescicomms.com