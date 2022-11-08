/EIN News/ -- LUMANITY EXPANDS U.S. LIFE SCIENCES CONSULTING CAPABILITY WITH THE ACQUISITION OF CLARION

Enhanced strategic consulting capabilities supporting products throughout their lifecycles

New York, November 8, 2022 – Lumanity, a global leader in accelerating and optimizing access to medical advances, announced the acquisition of Clarion Healthcare (“Clarion”), a Boston-based life science consultancy with a 20-year history of being a trusted advisor for biopharma clients in solving their most complex commercialization and product lifecycle challenges, from Svoboda Capital Partners. Lumanity is a portfolio company of the private equity firm, Arsenal Capital Partners. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The addition of Clarion strengthens Lumanity’s global consulting practice, bringing significant scale in the U.S. and complementing Lumanity’s existing experts in both the U.S. and Europe. Clarion and Lumanity’s combined capabilities create a global leader in the development and execution of successful commercialization strategies for biopharma companies’ increasingly complex asset portfolios.

Clarion’s deep scientific and commercial expertise throughout the product lifecycle and in nearly all therapeutic categories has allowed it to partner effectively with clients to tackle mission-critical strategic challenges at the asset, portfolio, and enterprise level. More specifically, Clarion works with clients to:

Evaluate the potential for early-stage assets and portfolios, especially in markets undergoing disruption,

Shape products and markets to enable successful product introduction, and,

Evolve functional and organizational capabilities to address the rapidly changing requirements for new product commercialization and value demonstration.





Jon Williams, the CEO of Lumanity, said, “Clarion is an exceptional addition to Lumanity. Clarion’s impressive team, specialized capabilities, and strong client relationships, significantly strengthen our ability to support the commercialization of our clients’ assets, ensuring patients get access to the right treatments.”

“We look forward to joining forces with Lumanity on our next chapter of growth,” stated Tom Murtagh, Co-founder of Clarion. “We believe Lumanity shares a similar mission-oriented culture and commitment to its clients and its employees. Together, we are eager to disrupt standard thinking regarding commercialization choices and build a more sustainable model to deliver true innovation to the healthcare ecosystem.”

Lumanity was formed by bringing together the expertise and capabilities of several exceptional organizations, including Cello Health, BresMed, Guidemark Health, Cyan Health, Zipher Medical Affairs, Innovative Edge, and Endpoint Outcomes. The addition of Clarion further enhances Lumanity’s unique and diverse collection of deeply experienced industry pioneers, data luminaries, subject matter experts, and proven problem solvers with advanced clinical, scientific, and functional capabilities.

SVB Securities served as a financial advisor to Lumanity in the transaction.

About Lumanity

Lumanity applies incisive thinking and decisive action to cut through complex situations and deliver transformative outcomes to accelerate and optimize access to medical advances. By transforming data and information into real-world insights and evidence, Lumanity powers successful commercialization and empower patients, providers, payers, and regulators to take timely and decisive action. With offices in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia, and work conducted in over 50 countries, its 1,200+ experts work with nearly all the top pharmaceutical and more than 100 biotech companies around the world. Turning aspiration into reality, Lumanity supports over 50 payer submissions across 20+ countries, launch readiness and commercialization of 80 brands and new indications, and numerous award-winning product campaigns every year. For more information, please visit lumanity.com and connect with Lumanity on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Clarion

Clarion is a life sciences strategy and organizational consultancy that works together with its clients to envision, craft, and enable growth through scientific and commercial innovation and leadership. Across therapeutic categories, Clarion collaborates deeply with its clients to tackle their most complex cross-functional business challenges and decisions throughout the product and company lifecycle. From start-up to global multinational companies, Clarion helps assemble and deliver on inspired strategies that require creativity, insight, and collaboration. Clarion builds leaders in the life sciences. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Clarion was founded in 2003. For more information, visit www.clarionhealthcare.com and follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Arsenal Capital Partners

Arsenal Capital Partners is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in healthcare and industrial growth companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds totaling over $10 billion, completed more than 250 platform and add-on acquisitions, and achieved more than 30 realizations. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value-add. For more information, visit www.arsenalcapital.com.

About Svoboda Capital Partners

Svoboda Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm with over $400 million of capital under management. Founded in 1998, Svoboda identifies, invests in, and helps build excellent businesses in its targeted business niches of business services and value-added distribution. The firm typically makes investments of $10 to $20 million per company in partnership with management teams.

