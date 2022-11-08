Workforce Management Market Size by 2030 | Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Key News & Top Companies Profiles

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid adoption of cloud-based workforce management solutions is a key factor driving workforce management market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 6.66 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.7%, Market Trends – Increasing competition and growing demand for optimizing operational costs ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global workforce management market size was USD 6.66 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for workforce optimization and mobile applications is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Workforce management software offers provision of optimized schedule to prevent excessive overtime. In addition, industries employing combination of full-time employees, freelancers, and contract workers across multiple shifts and locations require accurate and efficient payroll management, which is another factor driving demand for workforce management solutions. Moreover, enabling of proper tracking of data insights for performance metrics and identification of gaps training is driving growth of the market. According to a research, top performers are 25% more likely to standardize data capture across channels, products, and units.

The latest report titled Global workforce management Market contains an in-depth analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global workforce management market scenario. This research report offers readers an in-depth interpretation of the dynamics of the workforce management market, including key drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also briefly discusses key business strategies, supply-demand ratios, key regions, prominent market players, and offers a future outlook for the overall workforce management industry. The market research report is a prototype 360° overview of the global workforce management industry with estimated market value, share, growth trends, total revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications. reveal.

Top competitors of the Workforce Management Market profiled in the report include:

Oracle, UKG Inc., SAP, Workforce Software, LLC., Workday, Inc., ADP, Inc., Ceridian HCM, Inc., ATOSS Software AG, Paylocity, and Visier, Inc.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The cloud segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Rapid adoption of cloud-based technology, increasing implementation of AI and Internet of Things (IoT) as well rising need for automation with a central system are a few key factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Cloud workforce management enables well-structured collection and merging of company’s data onto a single central platform and allows easy access to employees for handling self-service processes, thereby closing gap between departments and saving time.

The large enterprises segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Cost-effectiveness, reduced risks, and quality issues associated with workforce performance, as well as provision of consistent operations are some of the key factors driving revenue growth of segment. Most workforce-driven industries are facing a shortage of labor along with low employee retention and high rates of turnover, which is increasing demand for workforce management solutions in this segment.

The time and attendance management segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Rapid adoption of automation tools, reduce labor costs, simplified compliance, easy tracking, and improved organizational efficiency are some of the factors driving revenue growth of segment. Time and attendance software offer an automated and online approach for monitoring and tracking employee’s work hours, which will allow insights into areas where productivity is low, thereby helping in identifying the cause of such low productivity.

On 12 October 2021, Priority Software Ltd., which is a leading global provider of business management solutions acquired Ovdimnet which is a market-leading Israel-based provider of AttenIX-TS, an advanced cloud-based Time & Attendance software for workforce management. This acquisition is expected to broaden Priority’s offering to global enterprise customers in various sectors, such as professional services and retail, as well as companies with complex organizational structures and multi-branch operations. Moreover, it would enable penetration to a new customer base and new markets, which will facilitate growth in both companies, while maintaining product quality and continued high-level support and service.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global workforce management market based on component, deployment, organization size, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Services

Software

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

On-premise

Cloud

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Workforce Scheduling

Workforce Analytics

Time and attendance management

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Government

Education

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Analysis of the Workforce Management Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

The research report on the Workforce Management market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Workforce Management business sphere.

