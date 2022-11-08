Body Composition Analyzers Market Size Hit USD $618.71 Million in 2030 | CAGR of 4.5%

Body Composition Analyzers Market Scope

The increase in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases, further fuels the growth of the global body composition analyzers market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in obese population, increase in government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle, and surge in health awareness drive the growth of the global body composition analyzers market. On the other hand, high equipment cost and stringent regulatory framework regarding the use of body composition analyzers restrain the growth to some extent. However, rise in number of gyms and fitness clubs is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The global body composition analyzers market generated $398.22 million in 2020, and is expected to hit $618.71 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Bio-impedance analyzers to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period

Bio-impedance analyzer segment contributed more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to low cost and convenience offered by them as compared to other analyzers. However, air displacement plethysmography equipment segment would register the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to the higher accuracy provided by them and rise in awareness about bod pods. The research also analyzes skinfold caliper, dual energy X-Ray absorptiometry, hydrostatic weighing equipment, and others.

Impact of COVID-19 on Body Composition Analyzers Market-

Extended lockdowns and stay-at-home orders made it difficult for people to bask in the convenience of home-delivered food and consume carbohydrated beverages and non-healthy fat outside, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic. This factor, in turn, dwindled the demand for body composition analyzers for monitoring health throughout lockdowns, thereby, impacting the global body composition analyzers market negatively.

However, as the global situation gets back to normalcy, the market is anticipated to recoup very soon.

Key Findings Of The Study

Based on product, the bio-impendence segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

By end user, the fitness clubs & wellness centers segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

North America generated the highest revenue in the global body composition analyzers market in 2020, accounting for near about 4.2% of the global market.

Based on end-user, the fitness clubs & wellness centers segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds the global market. The home users segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.4% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global body composition analyzers market report include COSMED Srl., Hologic, Inc., Inbody Co., Ltd., Omron Corporation, Bodystat Ltd., RJL Systems, Inc., SELVAS AI Inc. (Jawon Medical Co., Ltd.), Tanita Corporation, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Seca GmbH & Co.Kg. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

