Urinalysis Market Research Report, Size, Share, Industry Outlook 2030

Rapid growth in emerging economies and technological development in the Urinalysis diagnostics industry with the advent of portable and battery-operated urinalysis devices is expected to create revenue generation opportunities for manufacturers of urinalysis products. These are the key factors contributing to high CAGR of urinalysis market during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Urinalysis market was valued at USD 3.40 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.34 billion by the year 2030, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Urinalysis can provide doctors and physicians with valuable information about patient’s health status, including indications of renal, urological and liver disease, diabetes mellitus, urinary tract infection (UTI) and general hydration. Urinalysis can be used to screen for substances that would not usually be expected to be present in urine, for example, glucose, leucocytes, nitrite and blood. If these substances are present, further analysis of urine and/or blood may be required. Although urinalysis is an effective screening tool, it should not be used in isolation to guide treatment because false positives, for example, nitrites, and false negatives, for example, glucose, can occur if the sample is contaminated or left to stand for too long. Urinalysis is an effective screening tool that can be used to detect systemic diseases and infections. There are a variety of methods of collecting urine specimens and it is essential to ensure that contamination is limited to reduce the potential for inaccurate results. Reagent strips are a quick and easy method for testing urine and can provide valuable information about a patient’s condition.

New technological advances have paved the way for significant progress in automated urinalysis. Quantitative reading of urinary test strips using reflectometry has become possible, while complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) technology has enhanced analytical sensitivity and shown promise in microalbuminuria testing. Microscopy-based urine particle analysis has greatly progressed over the past decades, enabling high throughput in clinical laboratories. Urinary flow cytometry is an alternative for automated microscopy, and more thorough analysis of flow cytometric data has enabled rapid differentiation of urinary microorganisms. Integration of dilution parameters (e.g., creatinine, specific gravity, and conductivity) in urine test strip readers and urine particle flow cytometers enables correction for urinary dilution, which improves result interpretation. Automated urinalysis can be used for urinary tract screening and for diagnosing and monitoring a broad variety of nephrological and urological conditions; newer applications show promising results for early detection of urothelial cancer. Concomitantly, the introduction of matrix-assisted laser desorption ionization-time-of-flight mass spectrometry (MALDI-TOF MS) has enabled fast identification of urinary pathogens. Automation and workflow simplification have led to mechanical integration of test strip readers and particle analysis in urinalysis. Over the past two decades, automated urinalysis has undergone remarkable technical progress. Both microscopy- and flow cytometric-based instruments generate reliable results that are clinically useful, and automated test strip reading provides added value. Additional integration of existing technologies may further reduce turn-around times.

Key companies profiled in the report include

Hoffmann-LA Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Mindray Medical International Limited, Acon Laboratories, Inc., Arkray, Inc. and United Medical Electronic Group Co., Ltd.

The report is an investigative study that determines market growth and market scope on the basis of market trends, consumer behavior shifts, consumption and production patterns, product portfolio offered by the market, growth rate, drivers and constraints, financial positions, and existing challenges and limitations of the Urinalysis market.

The report discusses in detail the global production capacity, demand and supply ratio, market dynamics, and comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape. It provides an industry-wide analysis of the market share of each players along with their business portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business expansion plans, financial standing, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, among others.

The regional bifurcation of the market analyzes key market segments such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report discusses in detail the market growth, market size, revenue growth, market share, production and consumption, demand and supply, current and emerging trends, and technological developments in each region.

The key geographical regions analyzed in the market report are:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Urinalysis Market Segmentation based on Types:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Kidney Disease

Pregnancy and Fertility

Diabetes

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Consumables

Instruments

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hospitals and Clinics

Academic Research Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories

Further key findings from the report suggest

Fully automated urine strip readers and automated urine sediment analyzers which includes UriSed mini and UriSed 2 from 77 Elektronika Kft represent the technologically advanced instruments available in the market

The large number target population and the observed high, unmet clinical needs in under-developed regions provide the market with a large pool of opportunities for potential growth

In 2019, DIRUI Industrial Co. Ltd. launched the FUS 1000 Automated Urine Analyzer.

Automated and semi-automated biochemical urine analyzers, urine sediment analyzers, and microscopic urine analyzers are the widely used instruments in the urinalysis market

The rising prevalence of target diseases including diabetes, kidney diseases, and Urinary Tract Infections and the introduction of technologically advanced, rapid, non-invasive, and user-friendly tools for urinalysis are expected to drive growth of this market

North America is dominating the market, with the highest market share of 30.7% in 2019. The U.S. contributed the largest revenue share to the North American as well as global urinalysis market

The Sediment urinalysis segment is expected to show significant CAGR during the forecast period

