Global Digital Workplace Market Industry Growth Holds Strong |Top Key Players DXC Technology, Wipro, Atos SE, HCL Techno

Increasing focus on development of smart workspaces and rising demand for desktop-as-a-service are some key factors driving digital workplace market growth

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital workplace market size reached USD 19.46 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing focus on development of smart workspaces is expected to drive global digital workplace market revenue growth to a significant extent over the forecast period. Rising demand for Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) is expected to further augment global digital workplace market revenue growth during the forecast period. Rising demand for remote working from workforces to gain work-life balance is also expected to boost global digital workplace market growth over the forecast period.

Additionally, researchers have closely examined the significant changes in the market following the coronavirus outbreak. This is the latest report examining the economic situation of the Digital Workplace industry after the current pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly changed various aspects of the global Digital Workplace market scenario. The latest report provides a comprehensive COVID-19 impact analysis of the market, helping readers to know about the significant impact of the outbreak on the current and future scenarios of this business.

Digital Workplace Market : Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the Digital Workplace Market are profiled in-depth in the report and their strategies, collaborations, and product innovations. The analysis of the key players and their strategies to fortify their presence in the market impart a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the Digital Workplace Market .

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are:

HCL Technologies Limited, Citrix Systems, Inc., Wipro Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, DXC Technology Co., Atos SE, NTT DATA Corporation, Accenture plc, and Unisys Corporation.

The report offers these individuals a vivid description of the competitive spectrum of the global Digital Workplace Market .The global health emergency has beleaguered the global economy, thereby disrupting this particular business domain’s functioning mechanism. It assesses the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath in this business sector to help organizations boost their COVID-19 preparedness.

Some Key Highlights From the Report :

The service segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of professional and managed services among large enterprises is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The large enterprise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of digital workforce solutions and services to provide workforce with a better working environment.

The IT & telecom segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing SaaS service, remote working and BYOD trends in the IT & telecom industry resulting in increasing implementation of digital workplace in these sectors.

Factors such as increasing implementation of digital workplace across SMEs and large enterprises in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global digital workplace market on the basis of component, organization size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Digital Workplace Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

