DTA Welcomes Board of Directors for 2023

DTA Board Members provide strategic vision, oversight, and guidance to the organization’s work to transform global healthcare by advancing digital therapeutics.

/EIN News/ -- Arlington, VA, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA), is pleased to announce the results of the 2023 DTA Board of Directors election. With two seats up for election this cycle, DTA members selected Danny Kim, Head of WELT USA, as a new board member and re-elected Owen McCarthy, Co-Founder and President of MedRhythms, Inc. and current Chair to serve on the Board.

The 2023 DTA Board of Directors:

Everett Crosland – Chief Commercial Officer, Cognito Therapeutics

Anand Iyer – Chief Strategy Officer, Welldoc

Danny Kim – Head of WELT USA

Eddie Martucci – Co-Founder and CEO, Akili Interactive

Owen McCarthy – President and Co-Founder, MedRhythms

Debra Reisenthel – Founding CEO and Board Member, Freespira, Inc.

Julia Strandberg – Chief Commercial Officer, Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

Andy Molnar – Chief Executive Officer, Digital Therapeutics Alliance

The Board of Directors supports DTA’s work to transform global healthcare by advancing digital therapeutics (DTx) and provides critical guidance related to the strategy and direction of the organization.

“We are looking forward to working with this Board to capitalize on the organizational initiatives already underway and tackle additional innovative efforts to advance digital therapeutics,” said Andy Molnar, DTA’s Chief Executive Officer. “These industry leaders will draw on their experience building successful companies to provide crucial support guiding DTA’s work to expand patient access to DTx products to improve clinical and health economic outcomes.”

DTA’s Board has set the strategic vision to transform global healthcare by advancing digital therapeutics and their oversight and guidance will be instrumental in ensuring successful execution:

Enable market pathways: Establish clear and consistent market pathways to ensure DTx product coverage and improved access.

Accelerate commercialization: Drive DTx product development, adoption, and integration to transform healthcare.

Optimize real-world use: Prioritize the patient and clinician experience in the development and delivery of safe, effective and equitable DTx products.

Debra Reisenthel, Vice-Chair of the DTA Board of Directors, shares, “Strong leadership from industry trailblazers has been essential to support the rapid evolution of the DTx industry as well as the considerable growth of the Alliance, which now represents over 100 companies across 20 countries. I am excited to work with my fellow directors to pursue our strategic focus in 2023 on advancing adoption and integration of digital therapeutics on a global scale."

Hannah Fairman Digital Therapeutics Alliance 703-828-7359 hfairman@dtxalliance.org