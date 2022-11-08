Canned Tuna Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid growth of e-commerce channels is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 9.10 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends –Growing consumer preference to incorporate high-nutritious food in daily diet ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global canned tuna market size reached USD 9.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid growth of e-commerce channels to enhance supply chain is a major factor driving growth of the market. Tuna is a rich source of healthy fatty acids, which are essential for growth and development. It is particularly crucial for breastfeeding mothers and pregnant women to satisfy their nutritional needs. Increasing trend of incorporating nutritionally beneficial food into daily diet to improve health functionality, is in turn, increasing demand for tuna. In addition, rapid growth of e-commerce channels has strengthened supply chain, which in turn, is expected to have a positive impact on revenue growth of the market. Online retail platforms have grown substantially and eased availability of a wide range of products across the globe.

This report is a fair prototype of the canned tuna-industry containing an in-depth study of the global canned tuna market. This report serves as a valuable source of data and information related to this industry. It covers various industry aspects with a particular focus on market scope and application areas. The report identifies the fundamental business strategies adopted by industry experts and offers an insightful study on the value chains and distribution channels of the global market. The report authors have also analyzed current industry trends, growth potential, current overview, and market limitations.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The skipjack segment is expected to register a significant market revenue growth owing to its array of nutritional qualities. Mercury content of skipjack tuna meat is only 0.144 parts per million. FDA defines skipjack as the best choice due to mercury levels in its flesh and 8-12 ounces of Skipjack should be consumed once a week. Skipjack chunks are high in B-complex vitamins, such as niacin and pyridoxine (B-6), while vitamin E, B12, thiamin, and riboflavin are also abundant.

The hypermarket/supermarket segment is expected to grow at a considerable growth rate. Major manufacturers promote their products at offline retail outlets such as hypermarkets and supermarkets. In addition, several companies are growing their customer base by opening new physical locations around the world.

The Europe market is expected to register a considerable growth rate. The region is expected to contribute heavily because customers are increasingly opting for simple, ready-to-eat, and convenient seafood options. According to a research conducted by European Market Observatory for Fisheries and Aquaculture Products, tuna was the most consumed marine species in Europe in 2020. Major canned tuna consumers in the region are Italy, Spain, and the UK.

Leading Companies of the Canned Tuna Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Ocean Brands, Frinsa del Noroeste, Grupo Calvo, Bumble Bee Foods LLC., Jealsa, Thai Union Group PCL, American Tuna Inc., Century Pacific Food Inc., Starkist Co., and Wild Planet Foods Inc.

Furthermore, the report divides the Canned Tuna market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented canned tuna market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Skipjack

Yellowfin

Albacore

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Canned Tuna market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Canned Tuna market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Canned Tuna Market Size Worth USD 14.26 Billion in 2030