TG Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update

Conference call to be held Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8:30 AM ET

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced that a conference call will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8:30 AM ET to discuss results for the third quarter of 2022. Michael S. Weiss, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host the call.

In order to participate in the conference call, please call 1-877-407-8029 (U.S.), 1-201-689-8029 (outside the U.S.), Conference Title: TG Therapeutics. A live webcast of this presentation will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company's website at www.tgtherapeutics.com. An audio recording of the conference call will also be available for replay at www.tgtherapeutics.com, for a period of 30 days after the call.

TG Therapeutics will announce its financial results for this period in a press release to be issued prior to the call.

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS 
TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. In addition to a research pipeline including several investigational medicines, TG has completed a Phase 3 program for ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a unique epitope on CD20-expressing B-cells, to treat patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). For more information, visit www.tgtherapeutics.com, and follow us on Twitter @TGTherapeutics and Linkedin.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
Email: ir@tgtxinc.com
Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 4

Media Relations:
Email: media@tgtxinc.com
Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 6


Primary Logo

