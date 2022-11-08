Reneo Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPHM), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.



“We continued to advance our REN001 development programs during the third quarter,” said Gregory J. Flesher, President and CEO of Reneo Pharmaceuticals. “As of today, we have achieved over 80% enrollment in the ongoing pivotal STRIDE study in primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) patients with mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) defects. We remain on track to announce topline data from this study in the fourth quarter of 2023. Moreover, we are pleased that the majority of patients who completed STRIDE are electing to enroll into the long-term STRIDE AHEAD safety study. Furthermore, we announced positive results from the Phase 1b study in long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders (LC-FAOD) patients with nuclear DNA (nDNA) defects. Finally, we are now in the process of planning both a Phase 2 study in LC-FAOD patients and a study in PMM patients with nDNA defects,” concluded Mr. Flesher.

Third Quarter and Recent Highlights

Enrolled over 80% of the population in the ongoing pivotal STRIDE study

Confirmation from U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency that positive data from the STRIDE and STRIDE AHEAD studies could potentially support registration of REN001 for PMM patients with mtDNA defects

Announced plans to study REN001 in PMM patients with nDNA defects

Presentation of Phase 1b study in PMM patients at Mitochondrial Diseases Conference (Rome, Italy)

Poster presentations of two LC-FAOD studies at the International Network for Fatty Acid Oxidation Research and Management (INFORM) Conference (Freiburg, Germany)

Announced successful Phase 1b study in LC-FAOD patients with nDNA defects, and plans to move the program forward into Phase 2 development

Anticipated Milestones

Completion of enrollment in the pivotal STRIDE study in the first quarter of 2023; topline data in the fourth quarter of 2023

Meetings with regulatory agencies to discuss a Phase 2 study for LC-FAOD patients in the fourth quarter of 2022; update to be provided in the first quarter of 2023

Update on plans to study REN001 in PMM patients with nDNA defects in the first quarter of 2023



Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

The Company reported a net loss of $13.0 million, or $0.53 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a net loss of $12.7 million, or $0.52 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The Company had approximately $116 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of September 30, 2022.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were $9.9 million, compared to $9.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. This increase of $0.6 million was primarily due to a $1.4 million increase in clinical study and manufacturing costs primarily related to the STRIDE study and a $0.8 million increase in personnel-related costs due to the additional headcount required to support our clinical and manufacturing operations, offset by a $1.5 million decrease in non-clinical activities.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were $3.9 million, compared to $3.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. This increase of $0.5 million was primarily attributable to increased costs to operate as a public company, including increases in outside professional services of $0.8 million offset by a decrease in stock-based compensation of $0.4 million.

Corporate Access Events

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, Nov 15-17, 2022 (The Waldorf Hilton, London, UK)

Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference, Nov 29 – Dec 1, 2022 (Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY)

LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event, Jan 9-11, 2023 (Beacon Grand Hotel, San Francisco, CA)



About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Our lead product candidate, REN001, is a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARδ). REN001 has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function and increase fatty acid oxidation, and may increase production of new mitochondria. For additional information, please see reneopharma.com.

About REN001

REN001 is a potent and selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARδ) agonist currently in clinical development for two rare genetic mitochondrial diseases that typically present with myopathy and have high unmet medical needs: PMM and LC-FAOD. For additional information, please see clinicaltrials.gov.

About PMM

PMM are a group of disorders caused by genetic mutations within the mitochondrial DNA or nDNA that affect the activity of enzymes or other proteins in the mitochondria. In PMM these genetic alterations hamper the ability of mitochondria to generate energy from nutrient sources, resulting in energy deficits that are most pronounced in tissues with high energy demand such as muscle, brain, and heart. The symptoms of PMM include muscle weakness or exercise intolerance, movement disorder, deafness, blindness, and droopy eyelids among others. The prognosis for these disorders ranges in severity from progressive weakness to death.

About LC-FAOD

LC-FAOD are a group of rare genetic metabolic disorders caused by mutations or deletions in the nDNA. These genetic alterations prevent the body from breaking down long-chain fatty acids during metabolism. The most severe cases of LC-FAOD are diagnosed within the first few days or weeks of life. Young patients often present with a severe energy deficit that results in lethargy, liver dysfunction, hypoglycemia, encephalopathy, and high risk for sudden death. Older patients usually present with muscle weakness, exercise intolerance, muscle aches, or rhabdomyolysis which can damage the heart and kidneys and cause permanent disability or even death.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the potential development, registration, and commercialization of REN001, results, conduct, progress, plans and timing of Reneo’s clinical studies, completion of enrollment of clinical trials, presentation of data from clinical trials, meetings with regulatory agencies and the regulatory approval path for REN001. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “plans,” “will,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Reneo’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Reneo’s business in general, and the other risks described in Reneo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Reneo undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.





RENEO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and par value data)

September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,132 $ 124,660 Short-term investments 53,948 23,010 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,918 6,064 Total current assets 120,998 153,734 Property and equipment, net 241 212 Right-of-use assets 1,186 — Other non-current assets 79 78 Total assets $ 122,504 $ 154,024 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,189 $ 2,022 Accrued expenses 6,851 4,180 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 410 — Total current liabilities 9,450 6,202 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 943 — Other long-term liabilities — 167 Performance award 66 444 Total liabilities 10,459 6,813 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2022 and

December 31, 2021; 24,529,646 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022; and

24,457,838 and 24,455,390 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 235,151 231,902 Accumulated deficit (123,083 ) (84,728 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (26 ) 34 Total stockholders’ equity 112,045 147,211 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 122,504 $ 154,024





RENEO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 9,938 $ 9,318 $ 27,348 $ 21,069 General and administrative 3,902 3,434 11,938 8,125 Total operating expenses 13,840 12,752 39,286 29,194 Loss from operations (13,840 ) (12,752 ) (39,286 ) (29,194 ) Other income 833 17 931 31 Net loss (13,007 ) (12,735 ) (38,355 ) (29,163 ) Unrealized (loss) gain on short-term investments (194 ) 12 (60 ) 17 Comprehensive loss $ (13,201 ) $ (12,723 ) $ (38,415 ) $ (29,146 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.53 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (1.57 ) $ (1.82 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 24,496,313 24,396,798 24,472,974 16,025,813





RENEO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (38,355 ) $ (29,163 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 3,103 2,470 Depreciation and amortization 63 33 Amortization/accretion on short-term investments (169 ) 113 Changes in the fair value of performance award (378 ) 284 Non-cash lease expense 338 — Loss on disposal of fixed asset 3 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,146 (3,577 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,838 1,816 Operating lease liabilities (338 ) — Other current and long-term liabilities — 62 Net cash used in operating activities (31,749 ) (27,962 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (96 ) (108 ) Purchase of available-for-sale short-term investments (67,329 ) (31,421 ) Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale short-term investments 36,500 — Net cash used in investing activities (30,925 ) (31,529 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of Series B convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs — 47,239 Proceeds from initial public offering, net of offering costs — 84,641 Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with equity plans 146 407 Net cash provided by financing activities 146 132,287 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (62,528 ) 72,796 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 124,660 53,613 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 62,132 $ 126,409 Noncash operating activities: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations $ 1,524 $ — Noncash investing and financing activities: Property and equipment in accounts payable $ — $ 56 Vesting of unvested exercised options $ — $ 19





Contacts:

Joyce Allaire

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Danielle Spangler

Investor Relations

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

dspangler@reneopharma.com