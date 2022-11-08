MiniLuxe Announces Additions to Executive Team

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe Holding Corp. (“MiniLuxe”) (TSXV: MNLX) is pleased to announce the additions of Brian Moran as Chief Financial Officer, Christine Chang as Chief of Business Development and Partnerships, and the appointment of Elizabeth Lorber as Chief Commercial Officer.



Mr. Moran brings extensive experience in strategic finance and business planning, having started his career as a CPA at KPMG, followed by 7 years as a member of the financial leadership team of Bain Capital and later taking CEO, CFO and Treasurer roles at both public and private companies. Mr. Moran graduated with highest academic distinction with a Master and Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance Management from Boston College.

Ms. Chang has demonstrated multiple successes in commercializing and scaling businesses from start-up to $2B+ playing key executive roles in operations, business development and finance. Her past work experience includes serving as Head of Operations for the nail care brand ManiMe, Vice President of Sales and Operations for MGA Entertainment and working at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. Ms. Chang graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in Economics and Mathematics where she also received a master’s degree in International Studies, and an MBA from The Wharton School of Business. At MiniLuxe, Ms. Chang will drive new partnership opportunities, new product launches and overall wholesale opportunities.

Ms. Lorber most recently served as CFO for MiniLuxe and will now focus in her capacity as Chief Commercial Officer on optimizing revenue for the company, especially in terms of the company’s talent service revenue (across Fleet and Anywhere channels) and identifying and driving relevant KPIs for those business lines. She will also add to her responsibilities oversight of real estate, legal, and post-merger integration activities of MiniLuxe’s inorganic growth (including the company’s recent PaintBox acquisition). Ms. Lorber continues to build upon her portfolio of extensive operational capabilities from both MiniLuxe and former beauty and wellness brands. Ms. Lorber holds degrees from University of Michigan, London School of Economics and Columbia Business School.

“We are excited to welcome both Brian and Christine to MiniLuxe, and positively evolve our executive leadership team with Elizabeth taking on several critical new areas of value creation and expanding the depth and range of capabilities of our leadership,” said Zoe Krislock, CEO of MiniLuxe. “Brian brings a wealth of experience in taking a highly strategic lens to financial and growth planning, and Christine’s skills in scaling consumer product companies with her financial acumen make them both strong additions. It also provides an opportunity for us to create Elizabeth’s new role of overseeing our underlying business drivers of revenue growth and driving post-merger integrations, both of which are obviously critical as we look to scale to the next level.”

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe, a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts is a digital-first, socially-responsible lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform for the nail and waxing industry. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been setting industry standards for health, hygiene, and fair labour practices in its efforts to transform the most used, but highly under-regulated nail care industry.

MiniLuxe looks to become one of the largest inclusionary educators and vocational employers, with a diverse, predominantly female and BIPOC workforce on its talent empowerment platform.

Today, MiniLuxe derives its revenue streams from talent (provision of nail care and waxing services) and product (through its own proprietary clean nail care products). MiniLuxe is driven by a fully-integrated digital platform that manages all client bookings, preferences and payments and provides designers with the ability to manage scheduling and client preferences, track their performance and compensation, and access training content. Since its inception, MiniLuxe has performed nearly 3 million services.

