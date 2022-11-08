Orion Energy Systems Reports Q2 Revenue of $17.6M, Gross Profit Percentage of 25.3% and Reiterates FY’23 Revenue Outlook of $90M to $110M
/EIN News/ -- MANITOWOC, Wis., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging station solutions, today reported results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended September 30, 2022 (Q2’23). Orion will hold an investor call today at 10:00 a.m. ET (details below); online pre-registration required to receive the call dial-in information.
|Q2 Financial Summary
|Prior Three Quarters
|$ in millions except
per share figures
|Q2’23
|Q2’22 (1)
|Change
|Q1’23
|Q4’22
|Q3'22
|Revenue
|$17.6
|$36.5
|($18.9)
|$17.9
|$22.1
|$30.7
|Gross Profit
|$4.4
|$10.8
|($6.4)
|$3.6
|$5.3
|$7.6
|Gross Profit %
|25.3%
|29.5%
|(430bps)
|19.8%
|23.8%
|24.9%
|Net (Loss) Income
|($2.3)
|$3.7
|($6.0)
|($2.8)
|($1.2)
|$1.1
|EPS
|($0.08)
|$0.12
|($0.20)
|($0.09)
|($0.04)
|$0.04
|Adjusted EBITDA (2)
|($1.5)
|$4.0
|($5.5)
|($2.9)
|($0.4)
|$2.1
|Cash & Equivalents
|$12.5
|$14.7
|($2.2)
|$9.4
|$14.5
|$17.3
|(1) Q2’22 results include a $1.6M employee retention payroll tax credit which increased gross profit by $0.8M and reduced operating expense by $0.8M.
(2) See EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation below.
Q2 Financial Highlights
- Q2’23 revenue was $17.6M compared to revenue of $36.5M in Q2’22 and $17.9M in Q1’23.
- Q2’23 gross profit percentage was 25.3% vs. 29.5% in Q2’22 and 19.8% in Q1’23. The year-over-year variance was primarily due to the fixed cost absorption impact of lower business volume, while the improvement over Q1’23 reflected a higher margin revenue mix and cost management efforts.
- Orion had a Q2'23 net loss of ($2.3M), or ($0.08) per share, compared to net income of $3.7M, or $0.12 per share, in Q2’22 and ($2.8M), or ($0.09) per share, in Q1’23.
- Q2’23 Adjusted EBITDA was negative ($1.5M) compared to $4.0M in Q2’22, reflecting lower revenue and gross profit, but improved over negative ($2.9M) in Q1’23, due to a higher gross profit percentage.
- Orion ended Q2'23 with $32.5M in working capital, including inventory of $16.8M. Orion had approximately $23.7M of liquidity at the close of Q2’23, comprised of $12.5M of cash and equivalents and $11.2M of availability on its credit facility.
CEO Commentary
Mike Altschaefl, Orion’s CEO, commented, “The first half of our fiscal year was impacted by the continuation of customer project delays which began in the second half of last year, as well as some project cancelations. However, we did see several customers re-engaging during Q2’23, which should enable us to initiate several larger LED lighting projects in our second half and into the next fiscal year. We continue to support a diversified pipeline of large project opportunities for logistics, automotive, and other industrial companies, as well as for public sector entities, that we expect to commence in the second half. Our long-term outlook is excellent, with a broad range of opportunities. Our principal challenge today is assessing when some larger projects will begin.
“In our lighting and electrical maintenance services business, the integration of Stay-Light Lighting with Orion Maintenance Services (OMS) is progressing well. Lighting and electrical maintenance services provide an important, growing base of recurring revenue that complements our other solutions and supports our ‘customer for life’ philosophy.
“Last month, we entered the electric vehicle (EV) charging market through the acquisition of Voltrek, a top-tier commercial EV charging solutions provider. EV charging is a high-growth market that is highly complementary to our project management capabilities, our national account, ESCO, and distribution partner paths to market and our maintenance business. Charging stations are an increasingly important part of a high-quality retail customer experience as well as an integral amenity for employees and other stakeholders. We see significant cross-selling potential across these businesses and demand driven by ramping EV sales, supported by significant state and federal subsidies for EV charging infrastructure. EV charging has the potential to become a significant revenue opportunity for Orion over the next three to five years."
Business Outlook
FY 2023 revenue to date has progressed more slowly than expected due primarily to ongoing customer project delays and some project cancellations. Based on its current project pipeline, Orion continues to expect FY 2023 second half revenue to be much stronger than the first half, with full year revenue ranging between $90M and $110M. The mid-point of this revenue range would represent double-digit revenue growth compared to FY 2022, outside of the revenue from Orion’s largest customer.
Key factors expected to impact Orion’s FY 2023 performance include:
- Large national logistics, automotive, industrial, and public sector customers moving forward with delayed and new projects.
- Growth in Orion’s maintenance services business revenue to over $15M in FY 2023.
- Continued revenue growth in the Company’s ESCO channel and from electrical contractors.
- Revenue of approximately $15M in FY 2023 from the Company’s largest customer via a mix of projects for new facilities, exterior LED lighting, other lighting and electrical projects and maintenance services.
- Additional revenue from new customers as a result of ongoing sales and marketing activities.
Orion cautions investors that its business outlook is subject to a range of factors that are difficult to predict, including but not limited to those listed above, as well as supply chain disruptions, including shipping and logistics issues, component availability, rising input costs, labor supply challenges, the continuous effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other potential business and economic environment impacts.
Q2 Financial Results
Orion’s Q2’23 revenue was $17.6M compared to $36.5M in Q2’22. The prior-year quarter benefitted from several large projects, including projects for a large national retail customer and a global online retailer, which did not recur in Q2’23.
Q2’23 gross profit percentage was 25.3% compared to 29.5% in Q2’22 and 19.8% in Q1’23. The year-over-year decrease is primarily due to lower fixed cost absorption from lower revenues. The sequential gross margin improvement versus Q1’23 was due to a higher-margin revenue mix of projects, ongoing supply chain and cost management efforts, and the benefit of prior price increases helping to offset higher input costs.
Total operating expenses grew to $7.4M in Q2’23 from $5.8M in Q2’22, principally due to non-cash equity-based compensation costs associated with our CEO’s retirement and G&A expenses related to Stay-Lite Lighting, which was acquired at the beginning of Q4’22. Sequentially, operating expenses increased approximately $0.2M, primarily related to growth and integration initiatives in the combined maintenance services business and non-cash equity-based compensation costs associated with our CEO’s retirement.
Orion reported a Q2’23 net loss of ($2.3M), or ($0.08) per share, as compared to Q2’22 net income of $3.7M, or $0.12 per share, mainly due to lower revenues and gross profit percentage in the current year period, as well as the benefit of a $1.6M tax credit in Q2’22. Likewise, Orion generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of ($1.5M) in Q2’23 versus Adjusted EBITDA of $4.0M in Q2’22.
Balance Sheet
Orion ended Q2'23 with $32.5M in working capital, including inventory of $16.8M. Orion had approximately $23.7M of liquidity at the close of Q2’23, including cash and cash equivalents of $12.5M and $11.2M available on its working capital credit facility. Orion drew $5.0M on its working capital credit facility at the end of Q2’23 to provide greater liquidity to support the business and in anticipation of the Voltrek acquisition which closed in October. On November 4, Orion amended its credit facility to add selected working capital from its acquired businesses to the borrowing base, thereby providing Orion with additional available borrowing capacity and liquidity.
About Orion Energy Systems (www.orionlighting.com)
Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.
Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about Orion’s ESG priorities, goals and progress here or visit Orion’s website.
Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to the GAAP results included in this presentation, Orion has also included the non-GAAP measures, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), and Adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation, payroll tax credit, and acquisition expenses). The Company has provided these non-GAAP measures to help investors better understand its core operating performance, enhance comparisons of core operating performance from period to period and allow better comparisons of operating performance to its competitors. Among other things, management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate performance of the business and believes these measurements enable it to make better period-to-period evaluations of the financial performance of core business operations. The non-GAAP measurements are intended only as a supplement to the comparable GAAP measurements and Orion compensates for the limitations inherent in the use of non-GAAP measurements by using GAAP measures in conjunction with the non-GAAP measurements. As a result, investors should consider these non-GAAP measurements in addition to, and not in substitution for or as superior to, measurements of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.
Consistent with Regulation G under the U.S. federal securities laws, the non-GAAP measures in this press release have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measures, and this reconciliation is located under the heading “Unaudited EBITDA Reconciliation” following the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows included in this press release.
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share amounts)
|September 30,
2022
|March 31, 2022
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|12,520
|$
|14,466
|Accounts receivable, net
|11,591
|11,899
|Revenue earned but not billed
|1,346
|2,421
|Inventories, net
|16,849
|19,832
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,493
|2,631
|Total current assets
|44,799
|51,249
|Property and equipment, net
|10,911
|11,466
|Goodwill
|564
|350
|Other intangible assets, net
|2,282
|2,404
|Deferred tax assets
|19,426
|17,805
|Other long-term assets
|3,203
|3,543
|Total assets
|$
|81,185
|$
|86,817
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Accounts payable
|$
|5,938
|$
|9,855
|Accrued expenses and other
|6,263
|8,427
|Deferred revenue, current
|76
|76
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|16
|16
|Total current liabilities
|12,293
|18,374
|Revolving credit facility
|5,000
|—
|Long-term debt, less current maturities
|11
|19
|Deferred revenue, long-term
|526
|564
|Other long-term liabilities
|2,380
|2,760
|Total liabilities
|20,210
|21,717
|Commitments and contingencies
|Shareholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: Shares authorized: 30,000,000 at
September 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022; no shares issued and outstanding at
September 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022
|—
|—
|Common stock, no par value: Shares authorized: 200,000,000 at September 30, 2022
and March 31, 2022; shares issued: 41,352,020 at September 30, 2022 and
40,570,909 at March 31, 2022; shares outstanding: 31,355,911 at
September 30, 2022 and 31,097,872 at March 31, 2022
|—
|—
|Additional paid-in capital
|159,460
|158,419
|Treasury stock, common shares: 9,996,109 at September 30, 2022 and 9,473,037 at
March 31, 2022
|(36,239
|)
|(36,239
|)
|Retained deficit
|(62,246
|)
|(57,080
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|60,975
|65,100
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|81,185
|$
|86,817
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Six Months Ended September 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Product revenue
|$
|12,833
|$
|27,811
|$
|26,316
|$
|56,057
|Service revenue
|4,727
|8,699
|9,150
|15,554
|Total revenue
|17,560
|36,510
|35,466
|71,611
|Cost of product revenue
|9,287
|18,864
|19,672
|38,297
|Cost of service revenue
|3,838
|6,858
|7,805
|12,296
|Total cost of revenue
|13,125
|25,722
|27,477
|50,593
|Gross profit
|4,435
|10,788
|7,989
|21,018
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative
|3,945
|2,753
|7,699
|5,864
|Acquisition costs
|333
|—
|347
|—
|Sales and marketing
|2,649
|2,687
|5,538
|5,932
|Research and development
|451
|317
|965
|773
|Total operating expenses
|7,378
|5,757
|14,549
|12,569
|(Loss) income from operations
|(2,943
|)
|5,031
|(6,560
|)
|8,449
|Other income (expense):
|Other income
|1
|—
|—
|1
|Interest expense
|(16
|)
|(14
|)
|(33
|)
|(33
|)
|Amortization of debt issue costs
|(16
|)
|(15
|)
|(31
|)
|(31
|)
|Total other expense
|(31
|)
|(29
|)
|(64
|)
|(63
|)
|(Loss) income before income tax
|(2,974
|)
|5,002
|(6,624
|)
|8,386
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(643
|)
|1,343
|(1,458
|)
|2,217
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(2,331
|)
|$
|3,659
|$
|(5,166
|)
|$
|6,169
|Basic net (loss) income per share attributable to
common shareholders
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|0.12
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|0.20
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding
|30,891,309
|31,031,098
|31,240,475
|30,946,105
|Diluted net (loss) income per share
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|0.12
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|0.20
|Weighted-average common shares and share
equivalents outstanding
|30,891,309
|31,287,826
|31,240,475
|31,310,965
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
|Six Months Ended September 30,
|2022
|2021
|Operating activities
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(5,166
|)
|$
|6,169
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in
operating activities:
|Depreciation
|663
|622
|Amortization of intangible assets
|104
|113
|Stock-based compensation
|987
|372
|Amortization of debt issue costs
|31
|31
|Deferred income tax
|(1,620
|)
|2,075
|Gain (loss) on sale of property and equipment
|10
|(15
|)
|Provision for inventory reserves
|175
|313
|Provision for bad debts
|20
|8
|Other
|117
|—
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|233
|(9,972
|)
|Revenue earned but not billed
|1,075
|722
|Inventories
|2,808
|(495
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|448
|(1,015
|)
|Accounts payable
|(3,954
|)
|(633
|)
|Accrued expenses and other
|(2,486
|)
|(2,208
|)
|Deferred revenue, current and long-term
|(40
|)
|(43
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(6,595
|)
|(3,956
|)
|Investing activities
|Cash to fund acquisition
|55
|—
|Cash paid for investment
|—
|(500
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(442
|)
|(312
|)
|Additions to patents and licenses
|(10
|)
|(7
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|—
|17
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(397
|)
|(802
|)
|Financing activities
|Payment of long-term debt
|(8
|)
|(7
|)
|Proceeds from revolving credit facility
|5,000
|—
|Payments of revolving credit facility
|—
|—
|Payments to settle employee tax withholdings on stock-based compensation
|(2
|)
|(6
|)
|Deferred financing costs
|—
|(5
|)
|Net proceeds from employee equity exercises
|56
|123
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|5,046
|105
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(1,946
|)
|(4,653
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|14,466
|19,393
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|12,520
|$
|14,740
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|September
30, 2022
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|December
31, 2021
|September
30, 2021
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(2,331
|)
|$
|(2,835
|)
|$
|(1,180
|)
|$
|1,102
|$
|3,659
|Interest
|16
|17
|21
|26
|14
|Taxes
|(643
|)
|(815
|)
|(247
|)
|189
|1,343
|Depreciation
|309
|354
|391
|314
|313
|Amortization of intangible assets
|52
|52
|69
|45
|46
|Amortization of debt issue costs
|16
|15
|16
|15
|15
|EBITDA
|(2,581
|)
|(3,212
|)
|(930
|)
|1,691
|5,390
|Stock-based compensation
|733
|254
|222
|219
|211
|Payroll tax credit
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(1,587
|)
|Acquisition expenses
|333
|14
|334
|178
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|(1,515
|)
|(2,944
|)
|(374
|)
|2,088
|4,014