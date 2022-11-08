Next Generation Sequencing Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Business Opportunities 2021 to 2030

Next Generation Sequencing Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's Next Generation Sequencing Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the next generation sequencing market reached a value of nearly $6,678.3 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $6,678.3 million in 2019 to $12,612.1 million in 2023 at a rate of 17.2%. The growth is mainly due to the growing number of chronic diseases and government initiatives. As per TBRC’s next generation sequencing market outlook the market is expected to grow from $12,612.1 million in 2023 to $17,763.7 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 18.7%. The market is expected to grow and reach $40,309.1 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 17.81%.

Rise in funding from governments and private organizations drove the market for next generation sequencing technology during the historic period.

Next Generation Sequencing Market Trends

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly being used within genomics across next generation sequencing workflow-analysis, including primary, secondary, and tertiary analysis. It is important for the researchers to decide on the number of base pair reads needed to obtain optimal coverage across the genome, for instance, the theoretical depth of coverage. Researchers are using artificial intelligence to determine the optimal sequencing depth based on the desired outcome. This is done by considering factors, including the frequency of variant and similarity of reads. Minimizing the depth of coverage helps in saving time and costs.

Next Generation Sequencing Market Overview

The next generation sequencing global market consists of sales of devices/equipment used, along with reagents and software in next generation sequencing and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture next generation sequencing equipment. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is an advanced sequencing technology that allows DNA and RNA to be sequenced much faster and more cost effectively than traditionally used sequencing, such as Sanger sequencing.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type- Kits And Consumables, Software, Instruments

By Technology– Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Sequencing by Synthesis, Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing, Other Sequencing Technologies, Nanopore Sequencing

By Application– Drug Discovery, Diagnostics, Other Applications, Telepsychiatry

By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

