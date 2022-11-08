Hydraulic Cylinder Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing applications of hydraulic cylinders in heavy equipment during construction activities is a major factor driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 14.30 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.0%, Market Trends – Significant government investments in transforming the agriculture sector in various countries ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hydraulic cylinder market size was USD 14.30 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing application of hydraulic cylinders in heavy equipment employed during construction activities and increasing urbanization in emerging , such as India, China, and others, are major factors driving market revenue growth. In addition, the shipping industry is a major consumer of hydraulic cylinders due to its advantages associated with lifting heavy loads, which is another factor driving market revenue growth. Ongoing construction activities in various countries are gradually becoming more complex due to technicalities associated with it. Although, there had been a significant decline in construction activities during COVID-19 pandemic, but the market has regained its momentum as lockdown and trade restrictions have been lifted. Moreover, increasing support from governments in various countries has prompted this industry to rapidly adopt advanced construction equipment and develop sustainable infrastructure projects.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The welded cylinders segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand for high-performance and stable hydraulic cylinders that support heavy loads is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Welded cylinders are also preferred by industry professionals as they offer design freedom and unlike tie-rod cylinders and withstand mechanical forces and offer various features. Market companies are significantly investing in research & development activities and offering their prospective clients customization options. This has further increased acceptance of welded cylinders among end-users in various regions. In addition, significant advancements in welded cylinders have increased their life expectancy and provide benefits such as automatic overload protection, speed control, and others.

The oil & gas segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Rapid advancements in cylinder technology is a major factor driving market revenue growth in this segment. Oil & gas industries require hydraulic cylinders to explore and exploit resources located in deep water. In addition, market companies are focusing on developing large hydraulic cylinders that adhere to safety and latest industry standards. Advancements in hydraulic power unit also play a key role in driving market revenue growth in these industries. For instance, market companies are focusing on reducing the size of hydraulic cylinder by combining power unit with low displacement characteristic of helical actuators. Moreover, surface technologies that offer improved performance are in high demand in oil & gas industries.

The Europe market accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Significant investments in research & development activities and increasing number of construction activities in various countries in this region are major factors driving market revenue growth in this region. Earthmoving equipment, such as excavators, backhoes, bulldozers, dump trucks, and others, incorporate hydraulic cylinders to improve performance and lifespan of machinery. In addition, hydraulics enables construction equipment to lift loads that are heavier. Increasing presence of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in countries, such as Germany, the UK, Spain, and others, has also contributed to market revenue growth.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Enerpac Tool Group, Bosch Rexroth AG, Caterpillar, Eaton, KYB Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corp, SMC Corporation, Hengli hydraulic, Hydac International GmbH, Standex International Corporation, Texas Hydraulics, and Weber-Hydraulic GmbH.

Furthermore, the report divides the Hydraulic Cylinder market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global hydraulic cylinder market based on function, specification, industry, and region:

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Double-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders

Single-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders

Specification Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Welded Cylinders

Tie Rod Cylinders

Telescopic Cylinders

Mill Type Hydraulic Cylinders

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Construction

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2022-2030. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

How is the hydraulic cylinder market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the hydraulic cylinder market?

How will each hydraulic cylinder submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030?

How will the market shares for each hydraulic cylinder submarket develop from 2022 to 2030?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2030?

Will leading hydraulic cylinder markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2030?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the hydraulic cylinder projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2030? What are the implications of hydraulic cylinder projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the hydraulic cylinder market?

Where is the hydraulic cylinder market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

