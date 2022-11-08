IPIM leads 50 Macao enterprises to participate in CIIE to explore business opportunities

MACAU, November 8 - The 5th “China International Import Expo (CIIE)”, organised by Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and Shanghai Municipal People's Government, was held in National Exhibition and Convention Centre (Shanghai) from 5 to 10 November.

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has organised an economic and trade delegation of 50 people, as well as 35 Macao exhibitors and travelled to Shanghai for the 5th CIIE today (4 November). The Macao delegation will set up themed exhibition areas for food, beverage and services, supporting the development of Macao enterprises through MICE events, helping them expand in the Mainland market and putting their fingers on the pulse of international trade. Moreover, it introduces the opportunity arising from smart visa applications to promote Macao's advantages and facilitate the development of "MICE + tourism" collaboration.

Helping Macao enterprise to explore business opportunities

The delegation has more than 50 members from various industries such as MICE, cultural and creative, finance, technology, e-commerce, retail, catering, manufacturing, logistics, and professional services. During the stay in Shanghai, the members will participate in CIIE’s activities. The communication and exchange with many other participants will enable the delegates to learn the industry trend and explore further business opportunities.

Two themed pavilions to promote both products and services

IPIM has set up two pavilions of different themes at CIIE this year, with a total of 35 Macao enterprises participating, among them, a quarter of the exhibitors are joining for the first time. This year, some big health and high-tech enterprises also participate in the CIIE.

The two pavilions are the "Food and Agricultural Products Exhibition Area - Pavilion of Food and Beverage from Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries" with an area of 600 square meters, displaying made in Macao, Macao brands, and food and beverages from Portuguese-speaking countries; and the “Service Trade Exhibition Area - Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries Professional Service Pavilion” with an area of 60 square metres, displaying services in various fields.

Interactive elements to highlight Macao’s advantages

In the "Food and Agricultural Products Exhibition Area - Pavilion of Food and Beverage from Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries", there are automatic sliding screens, interactive multi-media screens and other equipment, comprehensively introducing the advantages of investment environment and opportunities derived from policy in Macao, information on the China-PSC platform, the development of MICE industry, as well as the investment and business environment of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, especially the development of four major industries and the latest policy measures. The Pavilion also provides video consultation services, business matching, connecting Macao enterprises and other participating trade visitors.

At the venue, food tasting and demonstrations of the making of Macao bakery products are available on-site. There also free giveaway of Macao World Heritage-shaped desserts, visits and live streaming of influencers, and more activities, promoting the trade of products and services together in an interactive way.

Themed forum and business matching sessions to demonstrate Macao’s position as a China-PSC platform

In the "Food and Agricultural Products Exhibition Area - Pavilion of Food and Beverage from Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries", there is also the “Exhibition Area for Products from Portuguese-speaking Countries”, showing over 70 products from PSCs. There are also activities on site such as the promotion of “Economic & Trade Co-operation and Human Resources Portal between China and PSCs”, showing participants from the Mainland and all over the world Macao’s position and role as a China-PSC platform.

In addition, on 6 November, the themed forum “Macao as Platform – Connecting China and Portuguese-speaking Countries” and Business Matching Session will be held by the Ministry of Commerce of China and Macao Special Administrative Region Government. The aim is to promote the advantages of Macao's China-PSC platform and deepen the cross-border integration of "MICE + industry" via CIIE.

During the various activities of the CIIE, the relevant departments and participants will strictly follow the pandemic prevention guidelines of the local health department, and fully co-operate with the pandemic prevention work.