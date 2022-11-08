Phased implementation of residential address update in Macao Health Code begins tomorrow; Public urged to review and update information in advance to avoid delay in generation of health code

MACAU, November 8 - The Response and Coordination Centre reminds again that, starting from 9 November (tomorrow), the option “Give consent to the Health Bureau to retrieve personal information from the Identification Services Bureau if registered address falls into the affected area(s)” will be automatically removed from the “Macao Health Code” app. The public must fill in their correct and up-to-date residential address in Macao then, in order to generate a health code.

Considering that some members of the public are still choosing to retrieve their home address from the Identification Services Bureau, to ensure the orderly implementation of the aforesaid measure, starting from tomorrow, mandatory address update will be requested in batches, broken down by the last digit of the Macao ID number (i.e. the number within brackets). To this effect, individuals with their ID number ending in (1) must update their address on 9 November; those with their ID number ending in (2) must update their address on 10 November; those with their ID number ending in (3) must update their address on 11 November, and so on until 18 November, when the last batch of individuals - whose ID number ends in (0) - must update their address. Those who fail to update the address on the respective date will not be able to generate a health code. Members of the public should pay attention to and cooperate with the arrangement.

The Response and Coordination appeals again that, in order to avoid the inconvenience caused by not being able to generate the health code instantly due to the need to re-fill the residential address in Macao, the public are urged to review and update relevant information in advance. One may refer to the attached infographics for instructions. Besides, starting from 3 November, the Social Welfare Bureau has been providing assistance in its social service centres for persons who have troubles updating or inputting their usual place of residence.

The Centre reiterates that, to cooperate with the SAR Government’s zone-specific, multi-level targeted approach to epidemic prevention and control, the public must provide their correct residential address on the “Macao Health Code” app. This information is intended to be used for the timely identification of individuals in the affected areas should an outbreak arise in Macao.