Opening of children’s playground in Lam Mau postponed to Sunday as affected by weather and online appointment for outdoor sandpit to be launched on Friday

MACAU, November 8 - Due to fickle weather in the last few days, the opening of the children’s playground of the temporary leisure area located in Avenida Marginal do Lam Mau is postponed to 13 November (Sunday). The public can make the appointment for the sandpit play zone via the “Advance Booking System for Visiting Green Facilities” (https://app.iam.gov.mo/gfbooking/) starting from the coming Friday.

After receiving opinions and carrying out comprehensive assessment, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has added safety protection facilities and signs to the children’s play facilities and public facilities in the venue, and calls on the parents to choose suitable play facilities for their children according to their ages and abilities as well as the on-site instructions for safe use. Heavy people flow is expected at early stage of trial operation. Therefore, the sandpit zone will be accessible by appointment only to control crowds. Users are advised to make plans before going to the venue.  

Besides the outdoor sandpit and moderately challenging high-rise play facilities, the children’s playground of the temporary leisure area in Lam Mau has multiple inclusive play facilities, as well as other user-friendly facilities including covered seating, sinks, water dispensers, vending machines, barrier-free parent-child toilets and nursing rooms, etc., providing better space for leisure activities.

