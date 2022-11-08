MACAU, November 8 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for July - September 2022 decreased by 1.7% over the previous period (June - August 2022) to 250.4. The indices for the Macao Peninsula (249.7) and Taipa & Coloane (253.2) dropped by 2.1% and 0.3% respectively.

The index for existing residential units (268.1) went down by 1.6%; the index for those in the Macao Peninsula (259.3) dropped by 2.2% while the index for those in Taipa & Coloane (303.1) climbed by 0.1%. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings over 20 years old and for those of 5 years old or less decreased by 2.6% and 1.8% respectively, whereas the index for those between 6 and 10 years old grew by 0.2%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (293.3) dipped by 1.0%.

The indices for residential units with a usable floor area of 100 square metres or more and for those with a floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres fell by 3.0% and 1.8% respectively. In terms of high- and low-rise buildings, the index for residential units of buildings with seven storeys or less rose by 1.2%, whereas the index for those with more than seven storeys dropped by 2.2%.

Analysed by quarter, the overall residential property price index in the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 3.2% from the second quarter. The indices for existing and pre-sale residential units fell by 3.0% and 4.7% respectively.