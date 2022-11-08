Results of property management, security, cleaning, advertising and conference & exhibition organising services survey 2021

MACAU, November 8 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 590 establishments were engaged in Cleaning (303 establishments, up by 17 year-on-year), Security (61 establishments, up by 1) and Property Management Services (226 establishments, down by 10) in 2021. Total number of persons engaged rose by 590 year-on-year to 29,019.

Analysed by industry, receipts of Property Management Services dropped by 0.8% year-on-year to MOP1.99 billion. Expenditure decreased by 0.7% year-on-year to MOP1.81 billion; Operating Expenses and Purchase of Goods, Outsourcing & Commission fell by 3.7% and 8.3% year-on-year respectively, while Compensation of Employees grew by 3.0%. Gross Surplus went down by 1.8% year-on-year to MOP183 million. Gross Value Added, which measures the industry’s contribution to the economy, rose by 2.2% year-on-year to MOP1.19 billion.

Receipts of Security Services decreased by 5.0% year-on-year to MOP2.16 billion owing to cutbacks in expenditure on security services by some industries amid the pandemic. Meanwhile, expenditure held steady year-on-year, at MOP2.04 billion; Compensation of Employees and Operating Expenses increased by 0.5% and 6.0% respectively, whereas Purchase of Goods, Outsourcing & Commission fell by 20.2%. Gross Surplus of the industry declined by 49.7% year-on-year to MOP114 million. Gross Value Added totalled MOP2.01 billion, down by 4.9% year-on-year.

In view of an increase in demand for cleaning services among industries, receipts of Cleaning Services went up by 6.8% year-on-year to MOP1.32 billion. Expenditure rose correspondingly by 7.3% to MOP1.23 billion, mainly driven by an 8.4% growth in Compensation of Employees. Gross Surplus of the industry dropped by 1.7% year-on-year to MOP90.87 million while Gross Value Added grew by 7.5% to MOP1.09 billion.

A total of 736 establishments were engaged in Advertising (633 establishments, down by 33 year-on-year) and Conference & Exhibition Organising Services (103 establishments, down by 6) in 2021. Number of persons engaged totalled 1,978, down by 132 year-on-year.

Receipts of the Advertising industry went up by 5.5% year-on-year to MOP552 million, attributable to an 8.7% rise in receipts from advertising services (MOP393 million). Expenditure dipped by 1.6% year-on-year to MOP525 million, of which Compensation of Employees and Purchase of Goods, Outsourcing & Commission went down by 10.7% and 0.7% respectively, whereas Operating Expenses grew by 14.1%. The Advertising industry showed a turnaround from a deficit in 2020 to a Gross Surplus of MOP27.49 million in 2021. Gross Value Added increased by 9.5% year-on-year to MOP200 million.

Receipts of Conference & Exhibition Organising Services climbed by 44.5% year-on-year to MOP416 million in 2021 on account of a rebound in number of MICE events; receipts from MICE & other event organising services (MOP340 million) showed an uplift of 51.4%. Expenditure of the industry grew by 41.8% year-on-year to MOP413 million, ascribable to a 60.0% growth in Purchase of Goods, Outsourcing & Commission. Gross Surplus of the industry stood at MOP2.77 million, representing an improvement from the deficit recorded in 2020. Gross Value Added rose by 26.5% year-on-year to MOP96.13 million.