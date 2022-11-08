“Discussion on tourism and economic revival” Tourism Development Committee convenes the second Plenary Meeting of 2022

MACAU, November 8 - The Tourism Development Committee (CDT, on its Portuguese acronym) convened the second Plenary Meeting of 2022 today (8 November), presided over by Secretary for Economy and Finance and Committee Chairperson, Lei Wai Nong. Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) presented an overview of Macao’s latest tourism situation, unveiled its work plan for 2023 and listened to CDT members’ opinions on Macao’s tourism development and the scheme for tourism economic recovery.

Drawing visitations as an important mission

During the meeting, Secretary Lei Wai Nong expressed that the resumption of electronic issuance of travel permits and group travel to Macao from four Mainland provinces and one municipality (Guangdong, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Fujian and Shanghai) is one of the Central Government’s major supportive measures for Macao’s economic recovery. He hopes that the travel trade can capitalize on the opportunity to create greater vibes of warm welcome for Mainland visitors, offer high-quality services and attract more visitors to the city as an important mission.

At the meeting, the Committee approved the minutes from the first Plenary Meeting. MGTO Deputy Director Cheng Wai Tong then presented an overview of Macao’s current tourism situation, and MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes unveiled the Office’s work plan in 2023 in advance to CDT members.

Enhance marketing in the four provinces and one municipality

In line with the Central Government’s series of preferential measures for Macao, MGTO is making special efforts to promote the destination in the four provinces and one municipality. The “Experience Macao, Unlimited” Caravan Roadshow Series are being rolled out across various Greater Bay Area cities where caravans are in the spotlight, while destination presentation seminars and travel marts are held concurrently. The Office also partners with Air Macau to hold flash roadshows at shopping malls in Mainland cities to highlight Macao’s image as a healthy, safe and quality destination and bolster travelers’ confidence in Macao.

Tap into potential market segments

In terms of e-marketing, MGTO continues to partner with e-commerce platforms to promote Macao’s latest border measures, travel information and special offers towards target users, to bolster their intention to visit Macao. In addition, special travel offers are launched and tailored for foreigners, Hong Kong and Taiwan residents residing in the Mainland to expand the range of visitors.

Two major events, “Light up Macao 2022” and the “Crunch and Munch Fair in Macao – Fiesta for Five” —a brand-new collaborative project with several entities — will come up in December to enrich the spectrum of “tourism +” elements, stimulate tourists’ spending and extend their length of stay.

Meticulous work plan in 2023

To expedite tourism recovery, MGTO is meticulously mapping out its major work directions in 2023. Besides securing the Mainland visitor market, the Office will take progressive steps to promote the destination in overseas markets in accord with loosening of border measures. The tasks include attracting visitors for a longer stay in Macao through a variety of initiatives, tapping into overseas markets, pushing forward the concerted development of “tourism +”, invigorating the community economy as well as participating in the development of the Greater Bay Area and the In-Depth Cooperation Zone, among others.

Collective wisdom and strong confidence

Different CDT members expressed gratitude to the Central Government for resuming electronic issuance of Mainland residents’ travel permits and group travel to Macao. They also raised perspectives and suggestions on the following topics: supportive measures for the travel trade, restoration of group travel from other provinces and municipalities, optimization of cross-border outbound transportation, shopping tourism, “tourism + health and wellness” and “tourism + gastronomy”, among others.

Secretary Lei Wai Nong thanked CDT members for their valuable opinions and suggestions, an inspiration for the Government in advancing tourism development. He highlighted that the Central Government’s array of preferential measures for Macao provides great momentum for Macao’s economy to move forward in the future. The SAR Government is dedicated to destination marketing, with the hope that the travel trade can stay confident and continue to optimize Macao as a travel destination and offer great hospitality for visitors.