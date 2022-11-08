Global Lending Market 2022: Top Leading Companies Analysis, Revenue, Trends And Forecast | The Business Research Company

Lending Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Lending Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the lending market growth is expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 and reach $7.92 trillion in 2023.

Rise in consumer spending increased the demand for lending in the historic period.

Lending-as-a-service (LaaS) platforms are becoming popular as they facilitate faster cashless and paperless borrowing. Digitalization of LaaS platform refers to the use of online technology offered on the website of a bank or a credit union for applications, assessments, fulfilments and repayments online. This enables lending through advanced technology and potentially invaluable non-financial data (big data) for availing credit-based on payments made on e-commerce platforms without a credit score or a credit card. This helps to enhance cashless digital lending, providing loans in a quick and convenient manner, leveraging technology and delivering unique lending products.

The lending market consists of sales of lending services (loans) by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) engaged in making secured or unsecured loans to borrowing entities. Lending entities include establishments such as finance companies, personal credit institutions, loan companies and student loans companies. The market covers all types of loans including mortgages, personal loans, working capital loans, vehicle loans and commercial loans.

By Type- Household Lending, Corporate Lending, Government Lending

By Interest Rate - Fixed Rate, Floating Rate

By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe holds the largest share in the market.

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Industrial and Commercial Bank Of China Ltd. (IDCBY), China Construction Bank Corporation, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China ltd, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Lending Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth lending market research. The market report analyzes and lending market forecast market size, lending market segments, lending global market growth drivers, lending market share, lending global market growth across geographies, lending market trends and lending global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

