Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2023

Nonresidential Green Buildings Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Nonresidential Green Buildings Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the nonresidential green buildings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 and reach $1.13 billion in 2023.

Economic growth and a rapidly growing urban population is expected to increase the demand for new nonresidential green buildings during the forecast period.

Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Trends

A green building certified space consumes about 90% less energy than a conventional building. As a newly introduced green home certification program, Passive House Certification is now being widely used in the form of financial incentives that helps legitimize it for both homeowners and builders.

Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Overview

The nonresidential green buildings market consists of sales of nonresidential green buildings by entities which are involved in the construction of green buildings.

Nonresidential Green Buildings Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

By Product- Exterior Products, Interior Products

By Application - Retail And Other Commercial Buildings, Office Buildings, Healthcare Buildings, Education Buildings, Hospitality And Restaurant Buildings, Factory Buildings

By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as HOCHTIEF AG, AECOM, Skanska Group, Clark Construction Group, LLC, Obayashi Corporation

Nonresidential Green Buildings Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth nonresidential green buildings market research. The market report analyzes and nonresidential green building market forecast market size, nonresidential green buildings market segmentation, nonresidential green buildings global market growth drivers, nonresidential green buildings global market growth across geographies, nonresidential green building market trends and nonresidential green buildings market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

