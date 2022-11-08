Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,067 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 292,662 in the last 365 days.

Tolentino: More comprehensive weather forecast will help lessen Yolanda-like casualties during calamities

PHILIPPINES, November 8 - Press Release
November 8, 2022

Tolentino: More comprehensive weather forecast will help lessen Yolanda-like casualties during calamities

MANILA - Senator Francis 'Tol' N. Tolentino said that having a more comprehensive and easy to understand weather forecast will somehow help lessen casualties during times of calamities brought by severe weather conditions.

Tolentino made the remarks on Tuesday as the country remembers the lives lost during the ill-fated devastation of Super Typhoon Yolanda (International codename: Haiyan) exactly nine years ago.

According to Tolentino, the use of technical terms--although standard practice in the scientific and academic community--by the state weather bureau PAGASA during its weather forecasts has made it difficult for ordinary citizens and even local government officials to understand these terms and grasp their underlying concepts. It's about time that they are made more accessible to the layman and their understanding more widespread.

"Siguro sa PAGASA baguhin na yung lenguahe nila--baguhin na para maintindihan ng ating mga kababayan... halimbawa: ganitong oras, one hundred-fifty thousand drums ang babagsak--walang ganon eh. Yung wikang Ingles kasi, sa mga scientist lang yon eh. Dapat malaman ng ating mga ordinaryong kababayan," said Tolentino.

Tolentino cited the incident days prior to the impact of Yolanda in November 2013, in which the people of Tacloban City and other provinces in the Eastern Visayas Region failed to prepare for the anticipated giant storm surge since the said terminology wasn't explained properly using layman's language.

The tsunami-like surge has led to the death of more than 5,000 individuals in Region 8 alone.

The former chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) personally witnessed the catastrophic devastation of Yolanda in Tacloban City, being one of the first responders after the typhoon's deadly onslaught.

The senator added that the reported multiple casualties in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) due to massive flashfloods brought by Tropical Storm Paeng could have been avoided if the rain fall warning alert system has been properly explained to its residents.

"Equally important yung communication every time there's a severe weather condition--the information being disseminated, as well as the choice of language so that people can easily understand it," he explained.

You just read:

Tolentino: More comprehensive weather forecast will help lessen Yolanda-like casualties during calamities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.