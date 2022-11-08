Atherosclerosis Drugs Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in prevalence of atherosclerosis & cardiovascular diseases is a key factor driving atherosclerosis drugs market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 48.40 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.5%, Market Trends – Development of new treatments ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global atherosclerosis drugs market size reached USD 48.40 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. An increase in the prevalence of atherosclerosis & cardiovascular diseases is the main factor driving the revenue growth of the atherosclerosis drugs market.

Globally, the number of cardiovascular disease-related deaths and disabilities has been continuously increasing over the past 30 years. The illness, which includes heart disease and stroke, was to blame for a startling one-third of all fatalities globally in 2019.

As well as new entrants in the Atherosclerosis Drugs market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

Some major companies in the global market report include Sanofi, Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, GSK plc, Janssen Global Services, LLC, Amgen Inc., Mylan N.V.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Atherosclerosis Drugs market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Reports Highlights:

Statins segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Lipid-lowering therapy has been the cornerstone of cardiovascular risk reduction and prevention. Statin drugs have been shown to considerably reduce cardiovascular disease morbidity and mortality as well as blood cholesterol levels.

Cholesterol lowering medication segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. The growing use of these medications is anticipated to drive the segment's market revenue growth. The development of fatty deposits in the arteries can be slowed down, stopped, or even reversed by aggressively reducing Low-Density Lipoprotein (LDL), also referred to as the "bad" cholesterol. Statins are frequently employed to lower cholesterol, keep arteries in good condition, and prevent atherosclerosis.

The online pharmacy segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. This market segment is growing owing to an increase in the number of online services available as well as a sharp rise in internet users.

The global Atherosclerosis Drugs market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Atherosclerosis Drugs sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented global atherosclerosis drugs market on the basis of drug class, medication, distribution channel, and region:

Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Statins

Fibrates

Vitamins

Others

Medication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cholesterol Lowering Medication

Beta Blockers

Calcium Channel Blockers

Diuretics

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Regional Bifurcation of the Atherosclerosis Drugs Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Radical Features of the Atherosclerosis Drugs Market Report:

The report encompasses Atherosclerosis Drugs market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Atherosclerosis Drugs industry

