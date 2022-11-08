Home Automation Market Projected to Grow at a magnificent CAGR During the 2022-2028 Forecast Timeframe [110 Pages Report]

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Automation Market In 2022 (Short Description) : Home automation involves the deployment of automation technologies, which include HVAC, appliance automation, centralized controls of lighting, security mechanisms, access control for gates and doors, and devices and mechanisms, in a residential facility to enhance comfort, optimize operational costs, and prevent energy wastage.

"Home Automation Market" Insights 2022 By Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2028. The global Home Automation market size is projected to reach multi million by 2028, in comparison to 2022, with unexpected CAGR during the forecast period, the Home Automation Market Report Contains 110 Pages Including Full TOC, Tables & Figures, and Chart with In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.

Home Automation Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We have been tracking the direct impact of COVID-19 on this market, as well as the indirect impact from other industries. This report analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Home Automation market from a Global and Regional perspective. The report outlines the market size, market characteristics, and market growth for Home Automation industry, categorized by type, application, and consumer sector. In addition, it provides a comprehensive analysis of aspects involved in market development before and after the Covid-19 pandemic. Report also conducted a PESTEL analysis in the industry to study key influencers and barriers to entry.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

It also provides accurate information and cutting-edge analysis that is necessary to formulate an ideal business plan, and to define the right path for rapid growth for all involved industry players. With this information, stakeholders will be more capable of developing new strategies, which focus on market opportunities that will benefit them, making their business endeavors profitable in the process.

Home Automation Market - Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:

This Home Automation Market report offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2017-2022. The report also includes company description, major business, Home Automation product introduction, recent developments and Home Automation sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major players covered in the Home Automation market report are:

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Schneider Electric

Siemens

ABB

Bosch Security System

Control4

Eaton

GE

Legrand

Lutron

Sauter

United Technologies

Short Summery About Home Automation Market :

The Global Home Automation market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2028. In 2021, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Home automation involves the deployment of automation technologies, which include HVAC, appliance automation, centralized controls of lighting, security mechanisms, access control for gates and doors, and devices and mechanisms, in a residential facility to enhance comfort, optimize operational costs, and prevent energy wastage.

Report Overview

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for Home Automation estimated at US$ 49690 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 83670 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The increased need for energy conservation in GCC is a key growth driver for this market. During 2015, the annual per capita energy consumption accounted to around 11.5 MWh in the GCC, which was much higher than other developed economies such as France, Japan, Italy, the UK, and Germany. As a result, governments in the region have called for conservative strategies in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings to solve power crisis. The use of HVAC controls, lighting controls, and other similar building automation solutions throughout the lifespan of the building can conserve power and minimize power wastage.

Report Scope

This latest report researches the industry structure, revenue and gross margin. Major players’ headquarters, market shares, industry ranking and profiles are presented. The primary and secondary research is done in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Home Automation companies, distributors, end users, industry associations, governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, industry experts, third party database, and our in-house databases.

This report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional Home Automation market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global Home Automation market and current trends within the industry.

Key Companies Covered

In this section of the report, the researchers have done a comprehensive analysis of the prominent players operating and the strategies they are focusing on to combat the intense competition. Company profiles and market share analysis of the prominent players are also provided in this section. Additionally, the specialists have done an all-encompassing analysis of each player. They have also provided reliable revenue, market share and rank data of the companies for the period 2017-2022. With the assistance of this report, key players, stakeholders, and other participants will be able to stay abreast of the recent and upcoming developments in the business, further enabling them to make efficient choices.

Report further studies the market development status and future Home Automation Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Home Automation market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

On the basis of product type this report displays the production, revenue, price and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Lighting Control

Security and Access Control

HVAC Control

Fire and Safety Control

Services

Home Automation

On the basis of the end users/applications this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Apartment

Villa

Home Automation Market - Regional Analysis:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Home Automation in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Home Automation?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Home Automation? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Home Automation Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Home Automation market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Home Automation Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Home Automation market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Home Automation along with the manufacturing process of Home Automation?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Home Automation market?

Economic impact on the Home Automation industry and development trend of the Home Automation industry.

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of the Home Automation market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Home Automation market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

What is the Home Automation market size at the regional and country-level?

Our research analysts will help you to get customized details for your report, which can be modified in terms of a specific region, application or any statistical details. In addition, we are always willing to comply with the study, which triangulated with your own data to make the market research more comprehensive in your perspective.

