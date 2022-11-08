Logistics Market Growth & Share by 2027 | Company Profiles, Top Regions, Latest Technology, Investment Opportunities, Future Trends | Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logistics market report shares valuable information about global development status, opportunities, and challenges in near future, as past data analyzed by industry experts which is helpful for you to take needful discussions. Logistics market study offers information about the sales and revenue during the historic and estimated period of 2017 to 2027. Understanding the benefits of the segment in identifying the significance of different factors that help the industry progress.

Logistics market report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume, and value, as well as price data, key players, and regional analysis. Moreover, the report similarly covers segment data, with type segment, application segment, channel segment, etc.

Logistics is generally the detailed organization and implementation of a complex operation. In a general business sense, logistics is the management of the flow of things between the point of origin and the point of consumption to meet the requirements of customers or corporations.



Segmentation by Types: -

Roadways

Railways

Waterways

Airways

Segmentation by Applications: -

Healthcare

Consumer Goods - perishables

Consumer Goods – non-perishables

Technology

Industrial

Aerospace

Automotive

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Major players in the global market include: -

UPS

FedEx Logistics

C.H. Robinson

DHL

XPO Logistics Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport

Expeditors International

Penske Logistics

Ryder

Lineage Logistics

Detailed TOC of Global Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Logistics Breakdown Data by Type

5 Logistics Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

