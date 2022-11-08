Digital Farming Market Projected to Surpass USD 9677.14 million and Grow at a CAGR of 15.90% During the 2022-2028 Forecast Timeframe [106 Pages Report]

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Digital Farming Market Size was estimated at USD 3444.79 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9677.14 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.90% during the forecast period.

Digital Farming Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We have been tracking the direct impact of COVID-19 on this market, as well as the indirect impact from other industries. This report analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Digital Farming market from a Global and Regional perspective. The report outlines the market size, market characteristics, and market growth for Digital Farming industry, categorized by type, application, and consumer sector. In addition, it provides a comprehensive analysis of aspects involved in market development before and after the Covid-19 pandemic. Report also conducted a PESTEL analysis in the industry to study key influencers and barriers to entry.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

It also provides accurate information and cutting-edge analysis that is necessary to formulate an ideal business plan, and to define the right path for rapid growth for all involved industry players. With this information, stakeholders will be more capable of developing new strategies, which focus on market opportunities that will benefit them, making their business endeavors profitable in the process.

Digital Farming Market - Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:

This Digital Farming Market report offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2017-2022. The report also includes company description, major business, Digital Farming product introduction, recent developments and Digital Farming sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major players covered in the Digital Farming market report are:

BASF

Bayer-Monsanto

DuPont

Syngenta-ChemChina

KWS SAAT SE

Simplot

Netafim

Yara International

Short Summery About Digital Farming Market :

The Global Digital Farming market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2028. In 2021, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Report Overview

Digital Farming/Digital agriculture refers to the use of agriculture technology (AgTech) to integrate agricultural production from the paddock to the consumer. These technologies can provide the agricultural industry with the tools and information to make more informed decisions and improve productivity.

The Global Digital Farming Market Size was estimated at USD 3444.79 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9677.14 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.90% during the forecast period.

This report provides a deep insight into the global Digital Farming market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The analysis helps the reader to shape the competition within the industries and strategies for the competitive environment to enhance the potential profit. Furthermore, it provides a simple framework for evaluating and accessing the position of the business organization. The report structure also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Global Digital Farming Market, this report introduces in detail the market share, market performance, product situation, operation situation, etc. of the main players, which helps the readers in the industry to identify the main competitors and deeply understand the competition pattern of the market.

In a word, this report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the Digital Farming market in any manner.

Global Digital Farming Market: Market Segmentation Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), manufacturers, Type, and Application. Market segmentation creates subsets of a market based on product type, end-user or application, Geographic, and other factors. By understanding the market segments, the decision-maker can leverage this targeting in the product, sales, and marketing strategies. Market segments can power your product development cycles by informing how you create product offerings for different segments.

Report further studies the market development status and future Digital Farming Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Digital Farming market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

On the basis of product type this report displays the production, revenue, price and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Software and Service

Hardware

On the basis of the end users/applications this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Farmland and Farms

Agricultural Cooperatives

Digital Farming Market - Regional Analysis:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Digital Farming in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Digital Farming?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Digital Farming? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Digital Farming Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Digital Farming market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Digital Farming Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Digital Farming market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Digital Farming along with the manufacturing process of Digital Farming?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Digital Farming market?

Economic impact on the Digital Farming industry and development trend of the Digital Farming industry.

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of the Digital Farming market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Digital Farming market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

What is the Digital Farming market size at the regional and country-level?

Our research analysts will help you to get customized details for your report, which can be modified in terms of a specific region, application or any statistical details. In addition, we are always willing to comply with the study, which triangulated with your own data to make the market research more comprehensive in your perspective.

