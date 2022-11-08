Submit Release
Kandi Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- - Steady Growth in Off-road Vehicles

- Revenue growth drove significantly narrowed loss

JINHUA, China, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “we” or “Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Total revenues of $33.7 million compared to $16.8 million in the same period of 2021.

  • Off-road vehicles and associated parts sales increased by 217.6% to $21.7 million, compared to $6.8 million in the same period of 2021.

  • EV products sales increased significantly to $1.7 million from $0.3 million in the same period of 2021.

  • EV parts sales were $2.6 million, compared to $3.2 million in the same period of 2021.

  • Electric Scooters, Electric Self-Balancing Scooters and associated parts sales were $1.2 million, compared with $6.3 million in the same period of 2021.

  • Net income was $1.1 million, or $0.01 income per fully diluted share, compared to a net loss of $7.9 million, or $0.10 loss per fully diluted share for the same period of 2021. A turn to profitability from loss was largely attributed to higher total revenue, resulted from highly performed off-road vehicles and associated parts sales, and lower operating expenses.

  • Working capital totaled $252.9 million as of September 30, 2022

  • Cash and equivalents, restricted cash, and certificate of deposit totaled $210.2 million as of September 30, 2022

Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and CEO of Kandi commented, “During the third quarter, our strategic pivot enabled us to make inroads in electric off-road vehicles. With high market interest in the electrification of off-road vehicles, we successfully developed and delivered “crossover” electric golf carts that are seeing high acceptance by our customers. Growing demand, and positive market feedback gives us more confidence to invest more in electric off-road vehicles. Our next step is to launch more models in the categories of golf crossovers, utility terrain vehicles, and more. We believe that our top line growth and disciplined control of operating expenses can drive improved profitability, which will be increasingly recognized by investors.”

Q3 2022 Financial Results

Net Revenues and Gross Profit (in USD millions)

Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Y-o-Y%
Net Revenues $33.7 $16.8 100.5%
Gross Profit $6.4 $2.7 131.6%
Gross Margin% 18.9% 16.4% -

Net revenues of $33.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 increased 100.5% from the same period of 2021. The increase in revenue and gross margin was primarily due to a product mix shift to off-road vehicles, a segment with a higher gross margin that achieved significant growth in the past quarter.

Operating Income/Loss (in USD millions)

Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Y-o-Y%
Operating Expenses ($8.6) ($11.8) 27.3%
Loss from Operations ($2.2) ($9.0) 75.7%
Operating Margin% -6.5% -53.7% -

Operating expenses were $8.6 million, compared with operating expense of $11.8 million for the same period of 2021. Operating expenses decreased as the Company moved past the 2021 peak research and development effort on new products.

Net Income/Loss (in USD millions)

Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Y-o-Y%
Net Income (Loss)  $1.1 ($7.9) 113.6%
Net Income (Loss) per Share, Basic and Diluted $0.01 ($0.1) -

Net income was $1.1 million comparing to a net loss of $7.9 million for the same period of 2021. The turn to profitability was primarily due to higher total revenue and lower operating expenses.

Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (9:00 P.M. Beijing Time) on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Management will deliver prepared remarks to be followed by a question and answer session.

The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

The live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting Kandi's Investor Relations page on the Company's website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live call.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (“Zhejiang Kandi Technologies”), formerly, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries including Zhejiang Kandi Smart Battery Swap Technology Co., Ltd, and SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kandi America Investment, LLC. Zhejiang Kandi Technologies has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.
Ms. Kewa Luo
+1 (212) 551-3610
IR@kandigroup.com

The Blueshirt Group
Mr. Gary Dvorchak, CFA
gary@blueshirtgroup.com

- Tables Below -


KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)

    September 30,
2022 		    December 31,
2021 		 
             
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 99,029,118     $ 129,223,443  
Restricted cash     40,855,710       39,452,564  
Certificate of deposit     70,324,477       55,041,832  
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,734,642 and $3,053,277 as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)     40,034,961       52,896,305  
Inventories     43,673,888       33,171,973  
Notes receivable     1,371,773       323,128  
Other receivables     19,293,487       8,901,109  
Prepayments and prepaid expense     4,006,808       17,657,326  
Advances to suppliers     5,800,659       5,940,456  
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS     324,390,881       342,608,136  
                 
NON-CURRENT ASSETS                
Property, plant and equipment, net     94,908,520       111,577,411  
Intangible assets, net     10,785,106       13,249,079  
Land use rights, net     2,843,944       3,250,336  
Construction in progress     329,726       79,317  
Deferred tax assets     2,171,890       2,219,297  
Long-term investment     140,649       157,262  
Goodwill     32,960,659       36,027,425  
Other long-term assets     10,423,361       10,992,009  
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS     154,563,855       177,552,136  
                 
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 478,954,736     $ 520,160,272  
                 
CURRENT LIABILITIES                
Accounts payable   $ 33,281,208     $ 36,677,802  
Other payables and accrued expenses      7,894,152       9,676,973  
Short-term loans     5,604,312       950,000  
Notes payable     17,170,279       8,198,193  
Income tax payable      1,121,744       1,620,827  
Other current liabilities     6,425,151       7,038,895  
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES      71,496,846       64,162,690  
                 
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES                
Long-term loans     2,210,589       2,210,589  
Deferred taxes liability     2,462,901       2,460,141  
Contingent consideration liability     3,266,000       7,812,000  
Other long-term liabilities     777,211       314,525  
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES     8,716,701       12,797,255  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES      80,213,547       76,959,945  
                 
STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY                
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 77,658,730 and 77,385,130 shares issued and 75,343,594 and 76,705,381 outstanding at September 30,2022 and December 31,2021, respectively     77,659       77,385  
Less: Treasury stock (2,315,136 shares with average price of $2.96 and 679,749 shares with average price of $3.52 at September 30,2022 and December 31,2021, respectively )     (6,848,731 )     (2,392,203 )
Additional paid-in capital     450,380,994       449,479,461  
Accumulated deficit (the restricted portion is $4,422,033 and $4,422,033 at September 30,2022 and December 31,2021, respectively)     (7,390,410 )     (4,216,102 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (39,637,503 )     251,786  
TOTAL KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      396,582,009       443,200,327  
                 
Non-controlling interests     2,159,180       -  
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      398,741,189       443,200,327  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 478,954,736     $ 520,160,272  
 

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(UNAUDITED)

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,
2022 		    September 30,
2021 		    September 30,
2022 		    September 30,
2021 		 
                         
REVENUES FROM UNRELATED PARTIES, NET   $ 33,673,201     $ 16,795,712     $ 79,405,788     $ 62,647,714  
REVENUES FROM THE FORMER AFFILIATE COMPANY AND RELATED PARTIES, NET     -       -       -       1,587  
                                 
REVENUES, NET     33,673,201       16,795,712       79,405,788       62,649,301  
                                 
COST OF GOODS SOLD     (27,304,038 )     (14,046,041 )     (67,930,595 )     (49,447,497 )
                                 
GROSS PROFIT     6,369,163       2,749,671       11,475,193       13,201,804  
                                 
OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE):                                
Research and development     (1,433,649 )     (6,747,934 )     (3,828,078 )     (31,937,436 )
Selling and marketing     (1,440,995 )     (1,290,544 )     (3,807,222 )     (3,494,927 )
General and administrative     (5,686,233 )     (3,733,230 )     (18,016,843 )     (13,522,925 )
Gain on disposal of long-lived assets     -       2,238       -       48,255,905  
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSE     (8,560,877 )     (11,769,470 )     (25,652,143 )     (699,383 )
                                 
(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS     (2,191,714 )     (9,019,799 )     (14,176,950 )     12,502,421  
                                 
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):                                
Interest income     2,138,130       1,247,544       4,739,208       2,750,241  
Interest expense     (177,417 )     (63,368 )     (463,994 )     (267,785 )
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     434,995       -       2,733,995       -  
Government grants     829,539       220,967       1,536,856       570,162  
Gain from sale of equity in the Former Affiliate Company     -       822       -       17,734,733  
Share of loss after tax of the Former Affiliate Company     -       (119 )     -       (2,584,520 )
Other income, net     536,726       442,102       2,954,036       4,768,092  
TOTAL OTHER INCOME, NET     3,761,973       1,847,948       11,500,101       22,970,923  
                                 
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES     1,570,259       (7,171,851 )     (2,676,849 )     35,473,344  
                                 
INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT     (497,211 )     (696,968 )     255,232       (8,815,409 )
                                 
NET INCOME (LOSS)     1,073,048       (7,868,819 )     (2,421,617 )     26,657,935  
                                 
LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS     694,029       -       752,691       -  
                                 
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS     379,019       (7,868,819 )     (3,174,308 )     26,657,935  
                                 
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)                                
Foreign currency translation adjustment     (20,932,870 )     (116,054 )     (39,889,289 )     3,582,748  
                                 
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME   $ (19,859,822 )   $ (7,984,873 )   $ (42,310,906 )   $ 30,240,683  
                                 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC     75,741,399       76,394,573       75,962,899       75,766,749  
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING DILUTED     75,885,630       76,394,573       76,061,190       75,766,749  
                                 
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC   $ 0.01     $ (0.10 )   $ (0.03 )   $ 0.35  
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED   $ 0.01     $ (0.10 )   $ (0.03 )   $ 0.35  
                                 

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
(UNAUDITED)

    Number of
Outstanding
Shares 		    Common
Stock 		    Treasury Stock     Additional
Paid-in
Capital 		    Accumulated
Deficit 		    Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Loss 		    Non-controlling
interests 		    Total  
Balance, December 31, 2020     75,377,555     $ 75,377     $ -     $ 439,549,338     $ (27,079,900 )   $ (8,778,151 )   $ -     $ 403,766,664  
Stock issuance and award     10,000       10       -       22,290       -       -       -       22,300  
Net loss     -       -       -       -       (6,402,720 )     -       -       (6,402,720 )
Foreign currency translation     -       -       -       -       -       (1,176,013 )     -       (1,176,013 )
Reversal of reduction in the Former Affiliate Company’s equity (net of tax effect of $491,400)     -       -       -       2,771,652       -       -       -       2,771,652  
Balance, March 31, 2021     75,387,555     $ 75,387     $ -     $ 442,343,280     $ (33,482,620 )   $ (9,954,164 )   $ -     $ 398,981,883  
Stock issuance and award     238,600       239       -       1,374,098       -       -       -       1,374,337  
Net income     -       -       -       -       40,929,474       -       -       40,929,474  
Foreign currency translation     -       -       -       -       -       4,874,815       -       4,874,815  
                                                                 
Balance, June 30, 2021     75,626,155     $ 75,626     $ -     $ 443,717,378     $ 7,446,854     $ (5,079,349 )   $ -     $ 446,160,509  
Stock issuance and award     1,526,817       1,527       -       4,874,224       -       -       -       4,875,751  
Net loss     -       -       -       -       (7,868,819 )     -       -       (7,868,819 )
Foreign currency translation     -       -       -       -       -       (116,054 )     -       (116,054 )
                                                                 
Balance, September 30, 2021     77,152,972     $ 77,153     $ -     $ 448,591,602     $ (421,965 )   $ (5,195,403 )   $ -     $ 443,051,387  
 


    Number of
Outstanding
Shares 		    Common
Stock 		    Treasury
Stock 		    Additional
Paid-in
Capital 		    Accumulated
Earning
(Deficit) 		    Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income 		    Non-controlling
interests 		    Total  
Balance, December 31, 2021     77,385,130     $ 77,385     $ (2,392,203 )   $ 449,479,461     $ (4,216,102 )   $ 251,786     $ -     $ 443,200,327  
Stock issuance and award     25,000       25       -       92,925       -       -       -       92,950  
Stock buyback     -       -       (1,570,324 )     (13,236 )     -       -       -       (1,583,560 )
Capital contribution from shareholder     -       -       -       -       -       -       1,198,398       1,198,398  
Net loss     -       -       -       -       (1,616,056 )     -       (2,957 )     (1,619,013 )
Foreign currency translation     -       -       -       -       -       1,009,811       -       1,009,811  
                                                                 
Balance, March 31, 2022     77,410,130     $ 77,410     $ (3,962,527 )   $ 449,559,150     $ (5,832,158 )   $ 1,261,597     $ 1,195,441     $ 442,298,913  
Stock issuance and award     238,600       239       -       584,331       -       -       -       584,570  
Stock buyback     -       -       (1,974,490 )     (22,578 )     -       -       -       (1,997,068 )
Net income (loss)     -       -       -       -       (1,937,271 )     -       61,619       (1,875,652 )
Foreign currency translation     -       -       -       -       -       (19,966,230 )     (63,460 )     (20,029,690 )
                                                                 
Balance, June 30, 2022     77,648,730     $ 77,649     $ (5,937,017 )   $ 450,120,903     $ (7,769,429 )   $ (18,704,633 )     1,193,600     $ 418,981,073  
Stock issuance and award     10,000       10       -       22,290       -       -       -       22,300  
Stock based compensation                             250,673                               250,673  
Stock buyback     -       -       (911,714 )     (12,872 )     -       -       -       (924,586 )
Capital contribution from shareholder     -       -       -       -       -       -       337,557       337,557  
Net income (loss)     -       -       -       -       379,019       -       694,029       1,073,048  
Foreign currency translation     -       -       -       -       -       (20,932,870 )     (66,006 )     (20,998,876 )
                                                                 
Balance, September 30, 2022     77,658,730     $ 77,659     $ (6,848,731 )   $ 450,380,994     $ (7,390,410 )   $ (39,637,503 )     2,159,180     $ 398,741,189  
 

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)

    Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,
2022 		    September 30,
2021 		 
             
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:            
Net (loss) income   $ (2,421,617 )   $ 26,657,935  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities                
Depreciation and amortization     9,512,970       6,893,192  
Provision (reversal) of allowance for doubtful accounts     4,220       -  
Deferred taxes     (116,206 )     (11,970 )
Share of loss after tax of the Former Affiliate Company     -       2,584,520  
Gain from equity sale in the Former Affiliate Company     -       (17,734,733 )
Gain on disposal of long-lived assets     -       (48,255,905 )
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     (2,733,995 )     -  
Stock award and stock based compensation expense     913,288       1,452,381  
                 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
                 
Accounts receivable     (20,932,970 )     4,289,150  
Notes receivable     1,927,621       -  
Inventories     (13,183,546 )     (7,443,414 )
Other receivables and other assets     (10,264,805 )     (17,537,034 )
Advances to supplier and prepayments and prepaid expenses     12,405,615       18,776,708  
                 
Increase (Decrease) In:                
Accounts payable     46,796,615       (4,116,153 )
Other payables and accrued liabilities     4,951,022       7,052,572  
Notes payable     (13,574,849 )     (93,278 )
Income tax payable     (60,313 )     8,053,977  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $ 13,223,050     $ (19,432,052 )
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:                
Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net     (1,674,445 )     (10,948,968 )
Acquisition of Jiangxi Huiyi     -       (3,864,346 )
Payment for construction in progress     (278,777 )     (4,048,889 )
Proceeds from disposal of long-lived assets     -       23,235,758  
(Loan to) Repayment from third party     (4,545,386 )     31,687,637  
Certificate of deposit     (22,726,928 )     (54,100,844 )
Proceeds from sales of equity in the Former Affiliate Company     -       47,608,743  
Long-term Investment     -       (108,202 )
Advance receipts of equity transfer     -       600,463  
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities   $ (29,225,536 )   $ 30,061,352  
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Proceeds from short-term loans     20,642,224       2,630,000  
Repayments of short-term loans     (15,987,912 )     -  
Contribution from non-controlling shareholder     772,716       -  
Purchase of treasury stock     (4,505,213 )     -  
Net cash provided by financing activities   $ 921,815     $ 2,630,000  
                 
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH   $ (15,080,671 )   $ 13,259,300  
Effect of exchange rate changes   $ (13,710,508 )   $ 990,440  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR   $ 168,676,007     $ 142,520,635  
                 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD   $ 139,884,828     $ 156,770,375  
-CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD     99,029,118       132,866,957  
-RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD     40,855,710       23,903,418  
                 
SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION                
Income taxes paid   $ 274,037       688,160  
Interest paid   $ 225,479       17,536  
                 
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH DISCLOSURES:                
Reversal of decrease in investment in the Former Affiliate Company due to change in its equity (net of tax effect of $491,400)     -       2,813,968  
Contribution from non-controlling shareholder by inventories, fix assets and intangible assets     393,986       -  
Common stock issued for settlement of payables related to acquisitions (see Note 19)     -       4,853,451  
                 


