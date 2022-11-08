At 3.3% CAGR, Kitchen Appliances Market Size to Surpass USD 230.49 Billion by 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid advancements and innovation in kitchen appliances technologies and rising health concerns due to COVID- 19 pandemic are key factors

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global kitchen appliances market size was USD 171.68 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Kitchen appliances are tools and technologies that make kitchen operations more effective. They are typically used in the kitchen for cooking, storing food, and cleaning. They are powered by either gas or electricity. Kitchen appliances, which include items like ovens, refrigerators, stoves, blenders, and dishwashers that enable the user to cook more efficiently and save time, money, and energy, come in a vast variety of colours, materials, styles, sizes, and mechanisms. Technological advancements in kitchen appliances and launch of innovative products are factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. For example, presently dishwashers are manufactured with more innovative designs, operate more quietly, use less electricity, and clean more thoroughly.

The US Department of Energy (DoE) claims that modern dishwashers conserve water and energy by using less water to wash a load of dishes than hand washing. Additionally, for even more thorough cleaning, these machines may produce water at much higher temperatures than one can safely expose to their skin. Dishwashers are now more well-known to customers as a result of pandemic. For instance, Godrej & Boyce launched Godrej Eon Magnus Counter-Top Dishwasher to manage dishwashing requirements of smaller families. Godrej Eon Magnus Counter-Top Dishwasher is a small model with 8 place settings that can easily wash all typical dishes for two to three-person homes.

However, high cost of smart kitchen appliances and outdated and insecure technology that makes it simpler for hackers to gain access to the connected system are factors expected to hamper market revenue growth.

Kitchen appliances are tools and equipment used to carry out tasks in the kitchen quickly and effectively. They generally perform cooking, storing, and cleaning tasks in the kitchen and run on either gas or electricity. Kitchen equipment includes items like ovens, refrigerators, stoves, blenders, and dishwashers that help the user save time, money, and energy when cooking. Kitchen appliances are available in a broad variety of colours, materials, styles, sizes, and mechanisms.

One of the main factors fueling the market's expansion is the rising acceptance of kitchen appliances in different parts of the world. Rapid urbanisation has increased the need for technologically innovative and contemporary appliances that improve the efficiency and convenience of food preparation and storage. Additionally, kitchen appliances that can be wirelessly connected to, connected to, or operated remotely through a smartphone are rapidly increasing market share. In addition, rising health consciousness, particularly among young people, has encouraged consumers to embrace healthy cooking and eating practises. As a result, the demand for equipment that enable oil-free cooking and the preservation of certain heat-sensitive nutrients has increased.

A significant growth driver for the market is the increased popularity of reality competition programmes like Top Chef, MasterChef, Hell's Kitchen, Iron Chef, and Chopped, which have revitalised the cooking industry. Additionally, cooking has grown in popularity as a profession, which is predicted to increase demand for kitchen appliances. Manufacturers of kitchen appliances are always coming up with new ideas and integrating IoT. Businesses are putting a lot of effort into promoting sustainability and lowering energy use.

Emergen Research has segmented the global kitchen appliances market based on product type, fuel type, distribution channel, application:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Cooking Appliances

Refrigerator

Mixers and Grinders

Water Purifier

Dishwasher

Oven

Others

Fuel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Electricity

Cooking Gas

Kerosene

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Online Stores

Offline Stores

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Residential

Commercial

Others

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

AB Electrolux, Whirlpool Corporation, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Dacor, Morphy Richards, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Haier Group, and General Electric.

Regional Segmentation:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

