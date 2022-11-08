Hospital Gowns Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2030

Growing number of surgeries globally is a key factor driving hospital gowns market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 4.24 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.1%, Market Trends – Rising incidences of healthcare-associated Infections (HAIs) due to a lack of precaution and sanitation ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hospital gowns market size reached USD 4.24 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The increasing number of surgeries globally is the main factor driving the market growth of the hospital gowns market.

As the number of surgical procedures continues to increase globally, so does the demand for surgical gowns. Medical workers utilize surgical gowns as important protective gear to safeguard patients health from numerous infections, including bacteria and viruses.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1295

The Global Hospital Gowns Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Hospital Gowns Market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

Some major companies in the global market report include Medline Industries, Inc., Standard Textile Co., Inc., 3M Company, PRIMED Medical Products, Inc., Angelica Corporation, PETOSKEY PLASTICS, Aramark, Cardinal Health, AmeriPride Services Inc., and BH Medwear

Key Highlights from the Report

Surgical gown segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Since surgical gowns are categorized as Class II medical equipment, they require a 501(k) premarket notification. These protective medical gowns are held to a very high degree of quality due to FDA supervision in the U.S.

To safeguard themselves and the patient from the spread of pathogenic microorganisms, bodily fluids, and other potentially hazardous objects, any medical personnel performing surgery should wear one of these.

Disposable gowns segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Eighty percent of hospital gowns, according to the U.S. Department of Health, are single-use only. Typically, synthetic fibers such as polyester, polypropylene, and polyethylene are used as the primary raw materials in the production of disposable gowns.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1295

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Hospital Gowns industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented global hospital gowns market on the basis of Type, Usability, Risk Level, and region:

· Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Surgical Gown

Non-surgical Gown

Patient Gown

· Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Disposable Gowns

Reusable Gown

· Risk Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Minimal

Low

Moderate

High

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1295

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Image Intensifier Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/image-intensifier-market

Hospital Gowns Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hospital-gowns-market

Atherosclerosis Drugs Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/atherosclerosis-drugs-market

Water Electrolysis Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/water-electrolysis-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.