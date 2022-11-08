Gamma Probe Device Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2022 & 2028 | Dilon, Lake Shore Cryotronics.

Gamma Probe Device

Gamma probe device enables surgeons to identify radio-labelled tissue during pre-operation and intra-operation for radio guided diagnosis and surgery.

The premium market research firm Coherent Market Insights has published a new market study titled "Gamma Probe Device Market" Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report 2022 - 2028."

Gamma probe device enables surgeons to identify radio-labelled tissue during pre-operation and intra-operation for radio guided diagnosis and surgery. Surgeons often find it difficult to locate tissues, such as tumors, parathyroid glands, and lymph nodes, within the human body. Therefore, proper utilization of a gamma probe allows the surgeon to make a smaller incision and the tissues of interest have been located. One of the most common uses of gamma probes is in one of the surgical procedure called Sentinel Node Biopsy, used to determine whether a tumor has metastasized, or spread to new locations. This biopsies are common for staging breast cancer and melanoma, and are becoming increasingly popular in staging other forms of cancer also. The carrier substance or radionuclide such as Technetium-99m or Nano colloid or sestamibi are used as tracer for gamma probe device. Sentinel Node Biopsies most commonly use a radioisotope called Technetium-99m.

Gamma probe device are available in three forms – handheld, table-top and trolley mounted. The closed probe device market is driven by the factors like product launches with advanced feature, increasing incidence of breast cancer and rising awareness among population about advantages of gamma radiation over other detection technique such as X-ray increasing adoption rate among patients and its usage by surgeons . On other hand, selection of cost-effective alternative by the patients is expected to be the major hurdle for gamma probe device market.

Companies: Dilon Technologies, Inc., Lake Shore Cryotronics, Inc., Wake Medical Ltd., Ziteo Inc., Intramedical Imaging, LLC and Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation.

SWOT Analysis of Global Gamma Probe Device Market

In addition to company market share analysis, an in-depth profile, product/service and business overview, and revenue analysis, the study focuses on revenue analysis and SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.

Information source and Research Methodology:

Our researchers compiled the study using primary (surveys and interviews) and secondary data collection methods (industry body databases, reliable paid sources, and trade magazines). The report includes a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative analysis. The research looks at growth trends, micro- and macroeconomic indicators, as well as legislation and government policies.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2028

11.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Gamma Probe Device Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Gamma Probe Device Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Market (Volume and Value) by Type

2.3 Market (Volume and Value) by Regions

Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis

3.1 Global Production Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Gamma Probe Device Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2016-2021)

Chapter 5 North America Industry Market Analysis

Chapter 6 East Asia Gamma Probe Device Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Europe Industry Market Analysis

Chapter 8 South Asia Gamma Probe Device Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Southeast Asia Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Middle East Gamma Probe Device Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Africa Market Analysis

Chapter 12 Oceania Market Analysis

Chapter 13 South America Gamma Probe Device Market Analysis

Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gamma Probe Device Business

Chapter 15 Gamma Probe Device Market Forecast (2022-2028)

Chapter 16 Conclusions

Research Methodology

Continued....

Finally, the report focuses on the key growth and limiting factors that affect market growth and development in either a positive or negative way. The report also specifies the impact of the administration's regulations and policies on current growth and upcoming opportunities that may lead to market development escalation. The Gamma Probe Device Market report provides a more comprehensive view of the global market, allowing clients to manage their businesses more precisely and with greater growth and expansion than their competitors.

