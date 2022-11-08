Precast Concrete Market Size to Reach USD 154.89 Billion by 2030; Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 5.7%

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing investments in infrastructure is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The precast concrete market size reached USD 95.20 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing investments in infrastructure is a key factor driving the revenue growth of the market. The two main reasons fostering market expansion are rapid urbanization and the exponential rise in population. The increased demand for non-residential buildings like airports, sports facilities, shopping centers, and office buildings will have a significant impact on the supply chain because of how quickly and cheaply they can be built. The demand for precast concrete will increase further as a result of the rising need for residential space brought on by the expanding population and the government's attempts to provide homes for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). Its use in offices and other commercial areas has also increased due to increased urbanization activities brought on by people looking for better employment prospects, which drives the market revenue growth.

However, an essential component of concrete is cement. One of the main causes of global warming and other forms of pollution is cement manufacture. Significant amounts of hazardous gases like nitrogen oxide, sulfur dioxide, and carbon monoxide are produced at cement-producing facilities. Asthma, vision impairment, and cardiovascular disorders are just a few of the health problems that these gases are linked to. In addition, the effects of these gases on the ecosystem include acid rain, decreased water quality, and global warming.

Access a FREE Sample PDF of the Report

The report covers the precast concrete market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the precast concrete market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the precast concrete market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2022-2030. The precast concrete market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

How will this Report Benefit you?

The 250-page report by Emergen Research contains 194 tables and 189 charts and graphs. Anyone in need of a commercial, in-depth assessment of the global precast concrete market and comprehensive market segment analysis can benefit from our new research. With the latest research, you can estimate the entire precast concrete regional and global markets. To grow your market share, get financial analysis of the entire market and its various segments. We believe there is great potential for fast-growing energy storage technology in this industry. Find out how to leverage current and potential revenue streams in this area. Research also helps you make better strategic decisions, allowing you to formulate growth strategies, enhance competitive analysis, and improve business productivity.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

The structural building components segment is expected to register the highest revenue share in 2021. The increase in hotels, malls, and hospitals, as well as the process of global industrialization, are expected to drive the segment's revenue growth. The increasing usage of structural construction materials in low-cost housing is anticipated to have a substantial impact on this market sector.

The infrastructure segment is expected to register substantial growth over the forecast period. Precast concrete is especially well suited for applications in which the building components must withstand severe weights. Tensile forces are absorbed by the steel reinforcement, whereas pressure forces are absorbed by the concrete. Because they are far more robust than sleepers made of other materials, reinforced precast concrete sections are suitable for the construction of sleepers that must withstand enormous weights.

Market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register considerable growth rate during the forecast period. The region's market is expanding quickly because of the strength of its industrial base, which is largely fueled by well-known businesses. Due to the increased emphasis on sustainable and modular building as well as significant investment in rehabilitation projects across countries like China, Japan, Indonesia, and India, the rise of the precast concrete market in the Asia Pacific region offers profitable potential.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1270

Precast concrete is becoming increasingly well-liked among end users as a result of ongoing developments in material science and the reuseability of moulds. Sales in the market will be boosted by the expansion of new commercial and residential construction as well as the demand for cost-effective building materials.

The demand for precast concrete components will also increase due to growing concerns about the safety of construction zones when building bridges, buildings, and other structures. Precast concrete slabs and other components have longer life cycles since they are typically constructed of natural raw materials like cement, gravel, sand, and stones. This reduces the risk of accidents occurring on the work site.

The key companies studied in the report are:

Larsen & Toubro, Tindall Corporation, Olson Precast Company, STECS, LafargeHolcim, Gulf Precast Concrete Co. LLC, Forterra Pipes & Precast LLC, Spancrete, Boral Ltd. And LAING O’Rourke.

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

Emergen Research has segmented the precast concrete market on the basis of product, application:

Product (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Structural Building Components

Architectural Building Components

Waste & Water Handling Products

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Infrastructure

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Click to access the Report Study, Read Key Highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/precast-concrete-market

The precast concrete research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

Information found nowhere else

With our new report, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Emergen Research study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the precast concrete Market, 2022 to 2030, market-leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

You need to discover how this will impact the precast concrete market today, and over the next 10 years:

• Our 250-page report provides 194 tables and 189 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – Now.

• It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.

• It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.

Request Customization of the Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1270

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

Explore More Reports by Emergen Research:

Smart Farming Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-farming-market

Electric Vehicle Battery Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-battery-market

Fingerprint Sensors Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fingerprint-sensors-market

Blockchain Technology Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-technology-market

Offshore Wind Energy Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/offshore-wind-energy-market

Indoor Farming Technology Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/indoor-farming-technology-market

Feminine Hygiene Products Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/feminine-hygiene-products-market

Skin Lightening Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/skin-lightening-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.