Image Intensifier Market Witness Robust Growth by 2027 with a CAGR of 3.1%

Increasing military expenditure across the world is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 890.5 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.1%, Market Trends – Rapid technological advancements and research activities ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The image intensifier market size was USD 890.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing military expenditure across the world is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Ability of night vision equipment to give military operations an advantage at night has greatly raised product demand, thus increasing demand for image intensifiers. With advent of sensor fusion technology, which is anticipated to drive market growth due to its ability to transfer images for intelligence gathering, new developments in the field of image intensification and thermal devices have been successful in providing vision over a wide range of spectrum.

However, despite the fact that some parts may be simpler to locate, an image intensifier requires more of them due to degradation brought on by increased radiation dose and other problems. More parts of an image intensifier likely need maintenance. When the gadget performs a lot of complicated tasks or has a high volume, it presents a challenge.

Some major companies in the market report include Dantec Dynamic, L3 Technologies, Inc., Siemens, Optexim JSC, Photek, PHOTONIS, Lambert Instruments BV, Thales Group, FLIR Systems, , and ARSELAN A.S.

The Google segment is expected to register a substantial growth over the forecast period. Demand for upgraded and improved night vision goggles has increased as a result of worldwide defense equipment modernization projects. X-ray image intensifiers are predicted to hold largest share of the image intensifier market because they are widely used and less expensive than innovative flat-panel systems. X-ray detector image intensifier C-arms also cost less to repair and maintain compared to FPD C-arms.

The defense & surveillance segment is expected to register a moderate growth over the forecast period. Demand for image intensifiers is being driven by need for national defense against internal attacks, rise in enemy cross-border attacks, and increase in night strikes for better results. In addition, digitally enhanced night vision goggles for military have improved situational awareness and are more portable, lightweight, and simple to deploy.

The North America market is expected to register a considerable growth during the forecast period. Technical developments in ground- and aerial-based surveillance systems, higher government spending on military, and advancements in medical field are all creating demand for expansion of the worldwide image intensifier market.

Emergen Research has segmented the image intensifier market based on diameter, application, end-use vertical, and region:

Diameter Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

<18 mm

18 mm

25mm

>25 mm

<6inch

6 inch

9 inch

12 inch

16 inch

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Cameras

Scopes

Googles

X-Ray Detectors

End-Use Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Medical

Industrial

Defense & Surveillance

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Image Intensifier Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

