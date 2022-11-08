Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,047 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 292,614 in the last 365 days.

Eliem Therapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems, today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Guggenheim’s 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Conference
Fireside Chat Date: November 15, 2022
Fireside Chat Time: 10:10 a.m. ET
Location: St. Regis Hotel, New York, NY

Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat date: Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Fireside Chat time: 1:50 p.m. ET
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

A live webcast of the fireside chat presentations will be available on the Investors section of the Eliem Therapeutics website at https://www.eliemtx.com. An archived replay of each of the events will remain available on Eliem’s website for at least 30 days after the event.

About Eliem Therapeutics, Inc.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. These disorders often occur when neurons are overly excited or inhibited, leading to an imbalance, and our focus is on restoring homeostasis. We are developing a pipeline of clinically differentiated product candidates focused on validated mechanisms of action with broad therapeutic potential to deliver improved therapeutics for patients with these disorders. Eliem channels its experience, energy, and passion for improving patients’ quality of life to fuel our efforts to develop life-changing novel therapies. At its core, the Eliem team is motivated by the promise of helping patients live happier, more fulfilling lives.

https://eliemtx.com/

Investors
Chris Brinzey
ICR Westwicke
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com
339-970-2843

Media
Marites Coulter
Verge Scientific
Mcoulter@vergescientific.com
415.819.2214


Primary Logo

You just read:

Eliem Therapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.