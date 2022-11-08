AAON Increases Semi-Annual Cash Dividend & Authorizes $50 Million for Stock Buyback Program

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, Okla., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) (“AAON” or the “Company”), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the Company’s next regular semi-annual cash dividend of $0.24 per share (or $0.48 annually), an increase of 26%, payable on December 16, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 28, 2022.



The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized the Company to make up to $50.0 million in purchases of the Company’s common stock at prevailing market prices from time to time through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

About AAON

AAON, Inc. is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, data center cooling systems, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

