Axogen, Inc Reports 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

Third Quarter Financial Results 2022 and Business Highlights

Net revenue was $37.0 million during the third quarter, an increase of 18% over the third quarter of 2021.*

Gross margin was 83.3% for the quarter compared to 83.2% in the third quarter of 2021.

Net loss for the quarter was $4.3 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to net loss of $7.1 million, or $0.17 per share in the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted net loss for the quarter was $0.4 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to adjusted net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.08 per share, in the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.4 million for the quarter, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2021.

The balance of all cash and cash equivalents and investments on September 30, 2022 was $59.4 million, as compared to a balance of $64.3 million on June 30, 2022. The net change includes capital expenditures of $3.9 million related to the construction of the company's new processing facility in Dayton, OH, and approximately $1.0 million net operating cash burn.

Appointed William Burke to the Axogen Board of Directors, and Chair of the Audit Committee.

As previously announced, Adrian Tyndall, M.D., MPH, FACEP will join the Axogen Board of Directors effective December 13, 2022, filling a vacancy with the simultaneous retirement of founding director, Mark Gold, M.D.

“We are pleased with our performance this quarter, as solid execution drove revenue growth in each of our products and across our applications,” commented Karen Zaderej, chairman, CEO, and president of Axogen, Inc. “We are encouraged with our year-to-date progress including surgeons reception of our RECON study results, and are confident in our ability to achieve sustainable long-term growth as we continue our mission to restore nerve function and quality of life to patients with peripheral nerve injuries.”

Additional Operational and Business Highlights

Core Accounts totaled 331, an increase of 11% sequentially, and 17% over an adjusted* prior year level of 283. Revenue from Core Accounts continued to represent approximately 60% of total revenue.

Active Accounts totaled 952, up 1% sequentially, and 2% over an adjusted* prior year level of 930. Revenue from the top 10% of Active Accounts represents approximately 35% of total revenue.

Ended the quarter with a total of 207 new peer-reviewed clinical publications featuring Axogen’s nerve repair product portfolio, up from 196 the previous quarter.

Ended the quarter with 111 direct sales representatives, compared to 116 at the end of the second quarter of 2022, and compared to 109 one year ago.

Axogen’s peripheral nerve repair portfolio was featured throughout the clinical and scientific sessions of the 77th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand (ASSH).



Updating 2022 Financial Guidance

Management is narrowing the range of our annual revenue guidance and expects full-year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $137.5 million to $140.0 million versus the prior range of $135.0 million to $142.0 million. Full-year 2022 gross margin is expected to be above 80%.

*The Company voluntarily suspended market availability of Avive® Soft Tissue Membrane on June 1, 2021, and therefore no Avive revenue was recorded in either the third quarter of 2021 or 2022.

About Axogen

Axogen (AXGN) is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development, and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. Axogen employees are passionate about helping to restore peripheral nerve function and quality of life to patients with physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves by providing innovative, clinically proven, and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day, people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve, or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves, can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.

Axogen's platform for peripheral nerve repair features a comprehensive portfolio of products, including Avance® Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; Axoguard Nerve Connector®, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; Axoguard Nerve Protector®, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves and reinforce the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard Nerve Cap®, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to protect a peripheral nerve end and separate the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma. The Axogen portfolio of products is available in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, South Korea, and several other countries.

Axogen, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

​ September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets ​ ​ Current assets: ​ ​ Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,318 $ 32,756 Restricted cash 6,251 6,251 Investments 38,792 51,330 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $606 and $276, respectively 21,363 18,158 Inventory 19,116 16,693 Prepaid expenses and other 2,614 1,861 Total current assets 102,454 127,049 Property and equipment, net 74,867 62,923 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,751 15,193 Intangible assets, net 3,448 2,859 Total assets $ 195,520 $ 208,024 ​ Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 22,017 $ 22,459 Current maturities of long-term lease obligations 1,530 1,834 Total current liabilities 23,547 24,293 ​ ​ ​ Long-term debt, net of debt discount and financing fees 45,487 44,821 Long-term lease obligations 20,634 20,798 Debt derivative liabilities 4,407 5,562 Total liabilities 94,075 95,474 ​ Commitments and contingencies - see Note 12 ​ Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 42,272,223 and 41,736,950 shares issued and outstanding 423 417 Additional paid-in capital 355,187 342,765 Accumulated deficit (254,165 ) (230,632 ) Total shareholders’ equity 101,445 112,550 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 195,520 $ 208,024





Axogen, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)​

​ Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ​ September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 ​ Revenues $ 36,959 $ 31,204 $ 102,420 $ 95,821 Cost of goods sold 6,176 5,239 18,006 17,503 Gross profit 30,783 25,965 84,414 78,318 Costs and expenses: ​ ​ ​ Sales and marketing 19,792 18,370 60,349 55,594 Research and development 7,050 6,404 20,347 17,875 General and administrative 8,796 7,880 27,817 24,912 Total costs and expenses 35,638 32,654 108,513 98,381 Loss from operations (4,855 ) (6,689 ) (24,099 ) (20,063 ) Other (expense) income: ​ ​ ​ Investment income 186 17 172 80 Interest expense (61 ) (417 ) (664 ) (1,427 ) Change in fair value of derivatives 469 (46 ) 1,155 (152 ) Other expense (57 ) (6 ) (97 ) (137 ) Total other expense, net 537 (452 ) 566 (1,636 ) Net loss $ (4,318 ) $ (7,141 ) $ (23,533 ) $ (21,699 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic and diluted 42,220,519 41,467,596 42,008,013 41,087,568 Loss per common share — basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (0.53 )





Axogen, Inc.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Three and Nine Months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)​

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Net loss $ (4,318 ) $ (7,141 ) $ (23,533 ) $ (21,699 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 830 706 2,380 2,207 Investment income (186 ) (17 ) (172 ) (80 ) Income tax expense 31 20 64 47 Interest expense 61 417 664 1,009 EBITDA - non GAAP $ (3,582 ) $ (6,015 ) $ (20,597 ) $ (18,516 ) Non cash stock-based compensation expense 3,849 2,911 11,437 9,410 Litigation and related costs 101 628 584 1,236 Adjusted EBITDA - non GAAP $ 368 $ (2,476 ) $ (8,576 ) $ (7,870 ) Net loss $ (4,318 ) $ (7,141 ) $ (23,533 ) $ (21,699 ) Non cash stock-based compensation expense 3,849 2,911 11,437 9,410 Litigation and related costs 101 628 584 1,236 Adjusted net loss - non GAAP $ (368 ) $ (3,602 ) $ (11,512 ) $ (11,053 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding basic and diluted 42,220,519 41,467,596 42,008,013 41,087,568 Loss per common share — basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (0.53 ) Non cash stock-based compensation expense $ 0.09 $ 0.07 $ 0.27 $ 0.23 Litigation and related costs $ — $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 Adjusted net loss per common share - basis and diluted - non GAAP $ (0.01 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.27 )





​Axogen, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity

(unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share Amounts)​

​ Common Stock Additional

Paid-in

Capital

Accumulated

Deficit

Total

Shareholders'

Equity

​ Shares Amount Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Balance at June 30, 2022 42,134,504 $ 420 $ 351,117 $ (249,847 ) $ 101,690 Net loss — — — (4,318 ) (4,318 ) Stock-based compensation — — 3,849 — 3,849 Issuance of restricted and performance stock units 55,934 1 (1 ) — — Exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 81,785 2 222 — 224 Balance at September 30, 2022 42,272,223 $ 423 $ 355,187 $ (254,165 ) $ 101,445 ​ Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Balance at December 31, 2021 41,736,950 $ 417 $ 342,765 $ (230,632 ) $ 112,550 Net loss — — — (23,533 ) (23,533 ) Stock-based compensation — — 11,437 — 11,437 Issuance of restricted and performance stock units 315,275 3 (3 ) — — Exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 219,998 3 988 — 991 Balance at September 30, 2022 42,272,223 $ 423 $ 355,187 $ (254,165 ) $ 101,445 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Balance at June 30, 2021 41,337,108 $ 413 $ 336,495 $ (218,205 ) $ 118,703 Net loss — — — (7,141 ) (7,141 ) Stock-based compensation — — $ 2,911 — 2,911 Issuance of restricted and performance stock units 67,249 1 (1 ) — — Exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 154,572 1 807 — 808 Balance at September 30, 2021 41,558,929 $ 415 $ 340,212 $ (225,346 ) $ 115,281 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Balance at December 31, 2020 40,618,766 $ 406 $ 326,390 $ (203,647 ) $ 123,149 Net loss — — — (21,699 ) (21,699 ) Stock-based compensation — — 9,410 — 9,410 Issuance of restricted and performance stock units 206,193 2 (2 ) — — Exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 733,970 7 4,414 — 4,421 Balance at September 30, 2021 41,558,929 $ 415 $ 340,212 $ (225,346 ) $ 115,281





Axogen, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

(In Thousands)​​