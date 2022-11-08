Pipe Insulation Market Statistics, Size, Growth Factors by 2030 | Key Players: Huntsman, Armacell, Covestro, Wincell

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for gas and oil is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pipe insulation market size reached USD 9.50 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The rising demand for gas and oil is a key factor driving the market revenue growth. Particularly in locations where they can quickly attain extremely high temperatures, pipes must be well insulated. This is due to the constant possibility of coming into contact with the pipes and thus becoming heated or burned. For instance, as factory pipes frequently reach extremely high temperatures, they must be insulated to safeguard workers. A person can fall on a heated pipe as a result of a simple slip, and get seriously injured. Because the pipes carry hot water, condensation can easily build on the outside, and corrosion results when the water sits on the pipes. The pipe will need to be replaced, which is expensive when it corrodes. That makes the requirement of pipe insulation even more necessary.

However, different layer thicknesses are required for mechanical insulation systems based on the ambient temperature. The facility can be made more energy-efficient, which lowers running costs, by installing the right insulation. A lack of thorough knowledge of a manufacturer's product installation guidelines by a mechanical insulation contractor increases the risk of system damage or inefficiency. Inadequate insulation can cause an excessive amount of heat transfer, which affects energy efficiency and ultimately increases plant operating costs. Mechanical insulation systems can be harmed in different ways.

High market competition is a result of the abundance of manufacturers and service providers, as well as the simple accessibility of raw materials and straightforward installation procedures. Regarding production methods and raw materials employed, pipe insulation pricing differs.

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

Major pharmaceutical businesses are investing in capacity additions due to the rising demand for pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. Process pipes are a crucial part of these manufacturing facilities, and they are anticipated to significantly increase demand for pipe insulation during the projected period.

Because of past product purchases, the manufacturers rely heavily on reputable suppliers, which makes it fairly challenging for new competitors to enter the market. The industry also shows the presence of numerous well-established firms with a solid financial foundation. It is expected that this will restrict the entry of new market competitors. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the hefty startup costs for the business would further deter new competitors.

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the pipe insulation market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the pipe insulation market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Emergen Research has segmented the pipe insulation market on the basis of material, application:

Material (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Polyurethane & Polyisocyanurate

Rockwool

Elastomeric Foam

Fiberglass

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

District Energy Systems

Industrial

Oil

Others

Leading Companies of the pipe insulation Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Huntsman, Armacell, Covestro, Johns Manville, Saint-Gobain, Wincell, Sekisui Foam Australia, Kingspan, Knauf Insulation, and HW Insulation Systems.

