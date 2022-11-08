Ekosi Health Partners with Cerebra to Evaluate Effectiveness of Clinical Cannabinoid Therapy on Sleep Quality

Manitoba-based healthcare provider and medical technology company collaborate to provide valuable insights into practical healthcare

/EIN News/ -- Gimli, Manitoba, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekosi Health, a Canadian-based and Indigenous-owned healthcare provider specializing in clinical cannabinoid therapy, announces its partnership with Cerebra, a leading sleep technology company, as the partners run an Observational Study that will assess the effectiveness of cannabinoid therapy on sleep quality. Believed to be the first study of its kind in the field, Cerebra’s Sleep System and its proprietary Odd Ratio Product (ORP) sleep depth metric are being utilized in the comfort of participants' homes to evaluate the effectiveness of cannabinoid therapy, objectively.

With over 27,000 patient interactions, Ekosi Health has seen success in improving conditions ranging from chronic pain to substance misuse. Although some preliminary evidence shows a positive impact on sleep improvement from cannabinoid therapy, mixed results remain highlighting the need for a landmark study and further research. “The Cerebra Sleep System uses a patented algorithm, Odds Ratio Product (ORP), that micro-analyses the Electroencephalogram (EEG) signal providing a continuous measure of sleep depth, moving beyond conventional scoring methods to dig deeper into brain activity,” explains Dr. Amy Bender, Cerebra’s Director of Clinical Sleep Science.

The origin of the Observational Study arose as a result of the Bioscience Association Manitoba’s Advancing Healthcare Initiative (AHI), funded by Prairies Economic Development Canada. This initiative was designed to connect healthcare innovators with clinicians to assess and assist in the real-world application and evaluation of innovators' technologies, inspiring collaborations like Ekosi Health and Cerebra’s. “Ekosi Health’s mission is to improve the quality of life for individuals seeking knowledge of, and safe access to, cannabis and other plant-based medicines. This study assists in achieving that mission and provides participants looking for relief with an innovative and personalized experience,” says, Dr. Shelley Turner, Ekosi Health’s Chief Medical Officer.

Post conclusion of the Observational Study, Ekosi Health and Cerebra expect to extend the partnership to produce further valuable insights into cannabinoid therapy and sleep research.

About Ekosi Health

Ekosi Health is a Canadian, Indigenous-owned leading provider of quality healthcare. By maximizing research findings and strictly adhering to in-house developed practices and procedures, Ekosi Health delivers harm reduction-oriented, innovative personalized healthcare experiences to help individuals be their best possible selves.

For more information on how Ekosi Health assists individuals and improves communities, please visit ekosihealth.com.

About Cerebra

Cerebra Medical Ltd. is a Canadian technology company transforming the future of sleep diagnosis and therapy. Cerebra unites innovators and researchers with the common goal and passion of putting “sleep” back into sleep medicine.

Cerebra Sleep System uses the patented algorithm, Odds Ratio Product (ORP) that micro analyses the Electroencephalogram (EEG) signal providing a continuous measure of sleep depth, moving beyond conventional scoring methods to dig deeper into brain activity. As a leader in sleep diagnostic technology, our innovative Cerebra Sleep System provides sleep researchers and clinicians with accurate, self-applied, in-home diagnostics.

