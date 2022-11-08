Submit Release
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing clinically differentiated small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced that Kimberly Blackwell, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Zentalis, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. ET.

A webcast will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.zentalis.com. Following the event, an archived webcast will be available on the Zentalis website.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company is developing a broad pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology candidates, all internally discovered, which include ZN-c3, a Wee1 inhibitor for advanced solid tumors, ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor for hematologic malignancies and related disorders and a heterobifunctional degrader of BCL-xL for solid and hematological malignancies. The Company has licensed ZN-c3, ZN-d5 and ZN-c5 to its joint venture, Zentera Therapeutics, Ltd., to develop and commercialize these candidates in China. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego. For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com. Follow Zentalis on Twitter at @ZentalisP and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals.

Investor Contact:

Adam D. Levy, PhD, MBA
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
alevy@zentalis.com

Alexandra Roy
Solebury Strategic Communications
aroy@soleburystrat.com

Media Contact:

Julia Deutsch
Solebury Strategic Communications
jdeutsch@soleburystrat.com


