Tickets for Grace Cathedral's Extravaganza of 12 Christmas Concerts Now Available

It's the most wonderful time of the year as the renowned Grace Cathedral Christmas Concert Series returns like never before. Rehearsal for the beloved Christmas concert series is already well underway for the many different ensembles performing this year between December 10 and December 23. Tickets for all of the concerts are now available online.

A beloved San Francisco tradition for over 75 years, the Grace Cathedral Christmas Concert Series showcases a wide range of performances and repertoire, offering magnificent programming that delights audiences young and old. Featuring performances from the Cathedral's Choir of Men and Boys, The Bay Brass, Presto Opera, and Destiny Muhammad and her Sonic Ensemble of Bay Area Masters, the 12 concerts provide something for everyone, from sing-alongs to fully orchestrated ensembles.

Come experience that feeling of marvel and awe in a sacred cathedral, with its incredible architecture and stained glass windows as you allow the music to transport you on a wonderful journey.

"The Christmas season cultivates within us a joyful anticipation. It prepares us for Christ to come into our hearts, our lives, and our world," said the Very Rev. Dr. Malcolm Clemens Young, Dean of Grace Cathedral. "We jubilantly look forward to opening our doors to all people as they create lasting memories and experience the joy of Christmas through community and transcendent music."

Attendees will also see the Rainbow World Fund World Tree of Hope®, the largest origami-decorated holiday tree in the world, traditionally standing over 23 feet tall and decorated with over 17,000 origami cranes and stars, each hand-folded and inscribed with wishes for the future of the world. A gift from the LGBTQ and friends' community to the world, the tree will be at Grace Cathedral from December 1, 2022 to January 7, 2023.

Concerts include:

A Cathedral Christmas with the Choir of Men and Boys

The Choir of Men and Boys and a full orchestra are back with a rich concert featuring Christmas carols from around the world, including Mexico, England, North America, Germany, and France. Among the special features throughout the concert are popular soprano soloist Rabinah Davis Dunn, a rarely-seen hammered dulcimer, and an organ duet played by Grace organists Christopher Keady and Christopher Pharo. This performance is 90 minutes with no intermission.

December 10, 11, 17, 18 at 3 PM

December 23 at 7:30 PM. Buy Tickets here

A Brass and Organ Christmas with The Bay Brass

The Bay Brass joined with organist Jonathan Dimmock for 2022's rendition of this popular spectacular holiday performance of Brass and Organ. This performance is 90 minutes with one intermission.

December 14 at 7:30 PM. Buy Tickets here.

Soulful Joy

Experience a beautiful new sound for the holidays at Grace Cathedral! Led by Destiny Muhammad and her cool, eclectic Sonic Ensemble of Bay Area Masters, including Tammy Lynn Hall, Ron Belcher, and Leon Joyce Jr. The feeling of jazz, a hint of storytelling – reflecting and reimagining the holiday spirit with music and sacred movement.

This performance is 60 minutes with no intermission.

December 19 at 7:30 PM. Buy Tickets here.

About Grace Cathedral

Grace Cathedral is an Episcopal church in the heart of San Francisco and the 3rd largest Episcopal cathedral in the United States. The cathedral is famed as a destination for visitors from all over the world who come to see its striking architecture, stunning stained glass, two labyrinths, Interfaith AIDS Chapel; listen to the Aeolian-Skinner organ and the different choirs of the cathedral, and participate in its beautiful traditional and contemporary expressions of spirituality and prayer. Grace Cathedral is a working cathedral for all people, serving the community and its congregation with a deep commitment to social justice. We invite deep engagement through our new cultural membership program, which gathers the broader community in supporting and attending the cathedral's artistic, social, and cultural offerings. For more information, visit www.gracecathedral.org.

