Bierman Autism Centers Hosts Open House for Warwick, RI Center

WARWICK, R.I., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bierman Autism Centers (Bierman) is excited to announce that they will host an Open House this month for their Warwick center on November 12. This event will provide parents, guardians, and caregivers of children diagnosed with autism an opportunity to tour the center while the Bierman team provides sensory-friendly activities for the kids and watches them as they play.

This event will be on Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m.12 p.m. EST at 487 Jefferson Blvd, Warwick, RI 02886.

"This event is a great opportunity for the Warwick and Rhode Island community to come tour and explore our center. Families will be able to meet with our team and learn more while their kids get the chance to experience the joy and fun of our center! It's a fun and relaxed way to learn more about what makes Bierman different," said Amanda Jacquart, Bierman's Regional Manager of Operations in Rhode Island.

The open concept of the facility allows kids the opportunity to learn and play in a safe and engaging environment. Bierman opened the doors to their third center in Warwick this summer, which joined their other Rhode Island centers in Cranston and East Bay.

Anyone interested in the center but cannot attend the Open House is welcome to schedule a tour of the facility by calling 800-931-8113 or by emailing start@biermanautism.com.

Bierman Autism Centers is a place where kids as young as 18 months to 9 years of age engage in play to learn foundational skills they can build on, such as self-advocacy and communication. They recognize that every kid's success is unique, and their one-on-one approach allows them to drive progress, and measurable outcomes, while each child is advancing on their own terms.

With almost 200 graduations, Bierman currently has centers and is expanding in: Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. For more about Bierman Autism Centers, visit https://www.biermanautism.com/or contact Alexis Ducharme, at marketing@biermanautism.com.

