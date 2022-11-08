Submit Release
/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Mendicino to discuss how 2022 Fall Economic Statement will benefit Windsor-Essex/

WINDSOR-ESSEX, ON, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, will tour the CBSA operations at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry, before visiting the LiUNA!625 Training Centre to meet with members of Liuna! Local 625 and discuss how the 2022 Fall Economic Statement will make life more affordable for workers and families in Windsor-Essex.

Following his remarks, Minister Mendicino will take questions from the media.

Date
Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Event 1: Photo-op only (no media availability)
Time: 6:45 a.m. EST

Location
CBSA Office, Ambassador Bridge
780 Huron Church Road
Windsor, Ontario

Media who wish to attend the photo opportunity must RSVP by contacting CBSA Communications at 226-346-3918 or by e-mail at tim.armaly@cbsa-asfc.gc.ca, no later than 6:00 a.m. EST on November 8.

Event 2: Media availability
Time: 9:30 a.m. EST

Location
LiUNA!625 Training Centre
Main Classroom
2155 Fasan Drive
Oldcastle, Ontario

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/08/c0073.html

